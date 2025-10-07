Giftex's 'World of Collectibles' Auction Celebrates Artistry, Literature, and Decorative Excellence

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 7: Giftex is delighted to announce its upcoming 'World of Collectibles' auction, scheduled to take place from October 10 - 11, 2025. The highly anticipated online auction will unveil exceptional furniture, decorative art, rare books, and fine silver, offering a rare opportunity to acquire this exquisite selection of collectibles, reflecting different eras of cultural heritage and craftsmanship.

Manoj Mansukhani, Director - Marketing at Giftex said, "The forthcoming 'World of Collectibles' auction has been envisioned as a celebration of global artistry and timeless designs. It brings together a carefully curated selection of Asian ceramics, European and Anglo-Indian furniture, crystal chandeliers, fine silver, vintage clocks and other remarkable collectibles. The catalogue highlights exceptional craftsmanship across centuries from places including India, China, Japan, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom, offering a dialogue between cultures and eras. As an ode to the rich design traditions and aesthetics of diverse cultures, the auction offers collectors a distinctive opportunity to acquire rare and vintage pieces".

Leading the auction is lot no. 218, A Minimalist Indian Silver Dinner Set, reflecting a sleek minimalist design. It comprises four large plates, smaller plates, dessert plates, twelve bowls, four spoons, and four glasses. The lot will be offered at an estimate of INR 11,65,000 - 12,65,000.

Lot no. 95 is An Impressive Pair of Chinese Famille Rose Vases. Each vase is painted with narrative scenes featuring human figures, birds, and floral motifs in multiple shades of green and pinka hallmark of Famille Rose. The distinctive feature is the three-dimensional branch-form handles, each adorned with pomegranate-like fruits that appear in different stages of ripening, symbolically depicting the natural cycle of growth and abundance. This lot is estimated to be acquired at INR 8,00,000 - 9,00,000.

Another significant addition is lot no. 180, A Pair Of Silver Entree Dishes, estimated to be acquired at INR 7,73,400 - 8,73,400. The dishes are adorned with floral and foliage motifs, with lids featuring acanthus leaf detailing and scrolling handles, and are fitted with removable glass inserts and rectangular silver casseroles.

A Finely Carved Renaissance Revival Bookcase i.e. lot no. 234, features an upper section with twin stained-glass panelled doors framed by figural caryatids and surmounted by a cornice with a central mask and floral swags. It is estimated to be sold at INR 6,00,000 - 7,00,000.

Lot no. 197 is a rare and significant book titled 'Ancient Architecture in Hindostan', estimated to be acquired at INR 4,00,000 - 5,00,000. Authored by James Fergusson, the Scottish architectural historian renowned for his study of Indian architecture and antiquities, the book is a seminal work offering some of the earliest documentation and analysis of Indian sites explored in the 19th century.

The auction highlights the excellence of Indian craftsmanship through a collection of handcrafted shawls. Lot no. 69 stands out as a remarkable Kashmir Jamawar Pashmina Shawl. This distinguished men's shawl, in deep blue, is hand-woven and finely embroidered with silken staple thread in a Hyderabadi dorukha design. It features many varieties of flowers and leaves in multiple colours. The lot is estimated to be sold at INR 2,70,000 - 3,70,000.

The 'World of Collectibles' Auction will be conducted online at www.giftex.in. Bidders are invited to preview the full catalogue and register for participation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor