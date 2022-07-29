Gifts World Expo, India’s biggest B2B Gifts sourcing platform, begins at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi

The biggest, most significant and distinct Gifts Sourcing Platform in India, the all-new 20th edition of Gifts World expo, has started at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, from 28 – 30 July 2022.

New Delhi [India], July 29: MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd., a leading trade show organiser in the country, is all set to organise its next edition of Gifts World Expo, the largest B2B gifting and promotional solutions exhibition at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, from 28-30 July 2022. The revitalised trade show will showcase over 350 exhibitors from the entire industry representing over 1000 brands showcasing more than 10,000 products&trending gifting in highly diversified segments to address all gifts sourcing needs.

This 20th edition will mark the beginning of the gifting & festive season, with massive business deals and limitless networking opportunities across the show floor. It will open an ocean of networking and sourcing opportunities with top well-established brands from the gifting industry to brand-new start-ups. All exhibitors are all set to exhibit their best and latest gifting solutions. In the past, the show had an impressive record of participation of leading brands showcasing top-class, innovative products that catered to the overwhelming footfall.

The products will cater to all budget ranges, sourcing every buyer’s needs. Some leading brands participating in the show include Philips, Raymonds, United Colours of Benetton, Happilo, WildCraft, Vinod Cookware, The Man Co., Mamaearth, Welspun, Trident, Windsor Chocolate, Reynolds, Lamy, Zebronics, Reliance (Jio Mart Partner), P&G, Cookieman, Casa Décor, Syska LED, Fujifilm, Vega, Titan, Timex, Jack & Jones, Moda& many more.

We have created a brand-new and unique space called the start-up zone, which is solely dedicated to providing a platform for new and budding start-ups showcasing their creative innovations to potential buyers from all over India. We hope to give them this unique networking opportunity to aid in scaling their gifting business & carve their niche in the gifting industry.

The focus theme for this edition is Eco-friendly and Sustainable Gifting— brought on to address the increased awareness about sustainable living and the pressing need to find smart and innovative ways to combat climate change. We at MEX are excited about our team stepping in by wearing t-shirts made from upcycled plastic bottles by BrandStore India Pvt. Ltd. on the set-up days. This move reiterates our commitment and initiative toward sustainable living by launching India’s first sustainable brand: UNIREC – where every garment is made using at least 10-12 recycled PET (plastic) bottles.

Gifts World Expo is backed by the expertise of exhibition industry leader MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd, which ensures to set an industry standard with a vital record of gathering some of the leading and well-known companies and brands to congregate gifting businesses. Every edition received a commendable response from all across the globe.

The show features a comprehensive array of products in varied classified gifting segments under ‘Corporate Gifts & Promotions’ and ‘Festive & Celebration Gifts’. A platform for face-to-face interactions, building dealer-distributor network, launching new products, and reaching out to bulk gift buyers. The show is targeted at corporate buyers looking for bulk sourcing. It is the only platform that offers an extensive range in every budget & gifting category under one roof. It is strictly for business visitors & not a place if you are looking for retail sales.

The show is supported by CGAI & the title sponsor for the show is a leading snacking food brand Happilo. Other brands like Reynolds, Ubon, Mobilla&Swayam have also taken up sponsorships at the show.

Commenting on the upcoming edition of Gifts World Expo, Ms. Himani Gulati, Director, MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd., said, “I am glad to announce the 20th edition, which is bigger than ever before with more than 350 exhibitors. The need for unique& trending gifting products & solutions is constantly increasing and is setting new benchmarks. Gifts World Expo showcases the latest innovations & also varied gifts in all budget ranges to meet the bulk sourcing requirements of buyers from all industries across the country. Through this Expo, we will provide business and networking opportunities to both big & small players to come forth and showcase their creations for the benefit of the industry & to boost long-term associations.”

Gifts World Expo is the nation’s largest gifting show, bringing together significant suppliers and buyers for mutual benefit. It is targeted at brands and product managers from advertising agencies, boutiques, decision-makers from pharmaceutical companies, IT & Software, FMCG & other sectors, department stores, distributors & agents, duty-free & travel retailers, event companies, gift industry professionals, government agency buyers, home & lifestyle stores, hospitality sector, multinational corporates, specialist retailers, overseas buyers, etc.

Exciting Highlights by Gifts World Expo- Delhi Edition

The show displays limitless gifting creations in diversified segments to create the most power-packed environment for gifting industry players:

– Customised Gifts & Promotional Products

– Wellness Gifts

– Gourmet Hampers

– Custom Branding Machinery

– Electronic Gadgets & Home Appliances

– Awards & Rewards

– Handicrafts, Home Decor & Furnishings

– Houseware & Kitchen Appliances

– Stationery & Office Supplies

– Innovative Gifting Boxes

– Premium Gifts, Gold & Silver Gifts

– Lifestyle Products

– Celebration & Festive Gifts

For more information, please visit www.giftsworldexpo.com.

MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. is an international exhibition company with a strong presence of over four decades in the advertising industry, over 26 years in publishing & 19 years in exhibitions. The company has produced more than 100 market-leading trade exhibitions for various segments in addition to publishing various magazines & advertising trade directories of repute. Successful exhibitions are conducted all over India, Dubai, Singapore, and Thailand. For more details, visit our website at: www.mexexhibits.com.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor