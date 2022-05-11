Gigabyte Technology, associate partner of Lucknow Super Giants, launch a metaverse of the team

In a bid to maximize the online fan engagement experiences of the Lucknow Super Giants' fans, Gigabyte Technology and its gaming brand 'AORUS' the team's associate partners, have launched a metaverse of the franchise.

The first-of-its-kind for sports in India, this move will help the team and fans get even closer.

This platform will serve as a one-of-a-kind experience for those fans who have been unable to visit the stadium to watch the Super Giants play this season. The experience features a virtual creation of a Cricket Stadium with a curved facade and a spiral walkway at the front.

Also featured are exclusively designed panels along the stadium's internal walls, where visitors, to the experience, can view player stats and try on their jerseys. The external walls of the stadium are covered in vibrant custom artwork evoking the unique spirit of Lucknow through dancers, musicians and place-specific details.

The visitors will also have a unique opportunity to be one of the lucky few people who will get to make metaverse history and meet their cricketing idols in an exclusive meet-and-greet in this virtual world, and additionally, have a chance to win a real-life GIGABYTE PC by competing in a PC assembly game. They can also explore featured GIGABYTE devices in a beautiful product lounge.

Metaverse Link:

Talking about the same, Sunil Grewal, Director, GIGABYTE INDIA said that everyone at GIGABYTE has been looking forward to this launch which will serve as a great experience for the fans "We at GIGABYTE are very excited about the Metaverse project in partnership with Lucknow Super Giants and XRC. We will be bringing to fans an immersive experience that will enthrall them for sure. At GIGABYTE we strive to make our community experience future ready/ world-class products. And, this will be a perfect opportunity for them to know more about our brand and products."

Raghu Iyer, CEO Lucknow Super Giants said, "We are really excited about Gigabyte's and Aorus' metaverse project for our team's supporters. Being our technology partners, It's fitting that they create a tech platform providing a unique experience to engage fans and delight them. It will not only be interesting for the team's fans but for our players as well."

As a perennial developer in PC and server hardware and solutions, GIGABYTE is dedicated to foster marvelous user experiences for content creators and gamers, allowing their imagination to manifest a better life; as a server hardware and solution provider.

Media Contact:

Sashank Bhandaru

sashankb@gigabyte.in

9901322254

This story is provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor