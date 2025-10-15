GINTAA Stands for Transparent Pricing – No Hidden Fees, No Gimmicks

Commenting on recent reports about leading food delivery platforms adding new “platform” and “delivery” fees, Mr. Laxman Jaiswal, CMD of Ascon Softech, reaffirmed that GINTAA, the company’s food delivery app, follows a no-gimmick, no-deception policy. “At GINTAA, what we promise is exactly what we deliver — no hidden platform fees, no inflated delivery charges, and no misleading coupon discounts,” said Mr. Jaiswal. “Our users in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Mumbai and other cities pay only what they see on screen and nothing more.” He added that GINTAA’s philosophy is built on trust, fairness, and transparency, ensuring every order reflects the true cost without last-minute add-ons.

This simple yet powerful statement encapsulates the ethos of GINTAA — a next-generation e-commerce platform that’s rewriting the rules of online buying and selling in India.

In an era where consumers are growing weary of deceptive discounts, inflated pricing, and fine-print conditions, GINTAA stands as a transparent, user-first alternative. The platform has been designed to bring back trust and fairness in online transactions — values that are often overshadowed in today’s high-volume e-commerce space.

A Marketplace That Values Transparency

Unlike most e-commerce platforms that rely on complicated pricing strategies, hidden commissions, or inflated delivery charges masked behind “exclusive deals,” GINTAA follows a clear and direct pricing model. What users see is exactly what they pay — and what sellers earn is what they deserve.

This approach not only builds credibility but also ensures sustainable relationships between buyers and sellers.

Empowering Sellers, Rewarding Buyers

GINTAA’s innovation lies in its inclusive ecosystem. By eliminating intermediary costs and hidden platform fees, small and medium businesses can directly connect with consumers, offering genuine prices and higher value.

At the same time, buyers benefit from a transparent and rewarding shopping experience — where affordability and authenticity go hand in hand.

Technology with Integrity

At its core, GINTAA combines advanced technology with ethical intent. Its smart algorithm ensures that product listings, delivery charges, and offers remain transparent and fair. There are no misleading coupon codes or artificially marked-up discounts — only honest pricing powered by intelligent automation and human integrity.

A Revolution Rooted in Trust

In India’s booming digital economy, where competition often pushes platforms toward manipulative marketing, GINTAA dares to be different. It’s not just selling products; it’s selling trust.

By holding on to the principle — “What we promise is exactly what we deliver” — GINTAA is positioning itself as the go-to platform for conscious consumers who value clarity, honesty, and fairness.

The Way Forward

As e-commerce evolves, the true differentiator won’t be flashy deals but credibility. GINTAA’s transparent, no-hidden-fee approach signals the beginning of a new consumer era — one where technology serves people, not profits.

In doing so, GINTAA is not just building a business. It’s building a movement — a movement for ethical e-commerce.