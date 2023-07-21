Gippy Grewal starrer ‘Carry on Jatta 3’ crosses Rs 100 Cr, the first Punjabi film to do so

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 21: Punjabi film Carry on Jatta 3 has crossed Rs 100 Cr today, shattering the box office and making a record for the first Punjabi film to achieve this feat.

The Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa starrer, directed by the "King of Comedy" Smeep Kang, was released on 29th June on 560 screens in India and in 500 locations in 30 more countries. The film received unanimous reviews for its light-hearted, fun-filled content.

Talking about the box office collection, actor-producer Gippy Grewal said, "We are immensely grateful for all messages and appreciation coming from around the globe. I am thankful to the audiences, and It's the viewers who make us capable of creating history. And touching 100 Cr makes us more strong for upcoming films."

Producer Ravneet Kaur Grewal added, "Such success motivates us to uplift our industry further; it's the beginning of more such good films for sure, and we look forward to it."

While the first of the franchise earned 18 Cr in the year 2012, Carry on Jatta 2, released in 2018, earned around 60 Cr worldwide.

The star-studded cast also includes Binnu Dhillon, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Jaswinder Bhalla, B.N. Sharma, Kavita Kaushik, Rupinder Rupi, Nasir Chinjyoti, Gippy Grewal's son Shinda Grewal among others.

Written by Naresh Kathooria, Carry on Jatta 3 is produced by Humble Motion Pictures, and its worldwide distribution was done by OMJEE Group.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor