Girish Wankhede congratulates Leslee Lewis on launch of his solo album, THE WHITE ALBUM

October 13: Among a host of Bollywood celebrities attending a grand event hosted in an elite resto-bar in Mumbai by Leslee Lewis to launch his debut as a solo performer with his solo album THE WHITE ALBUM, Girish Wankhede, the CEO of JAI BHEEM Short Video App, graced the occasion to wish the singer. The album is written, produced and sung by Leslee Lewis.

Unveiling the album cover, Girish Wankhede mentioned, “Singer and composer Leslee Lewis has been a known figure since the launch of COLONIAL COUSINS along with Hariharan. Their eponymous first album hit platinum in sales in India alone and consistently headed the Indian music charts in 1996.”

Hosted by Ankit Tamang, the event saw the attendance of Hariharan, his son Akshay, Jeetu Shankar, Kavya Jones, Vivek Prakash, Sandip Soparrkar, DJ Akbar Sami, Dr Anusha Srinivasan Iyer, Karan Oberoi, Sherrin Varghese and Danny M Fernandes from A Band of Boys, bassist Pooja Devi and drummer Parth Malhotra from Leslee’s band, actor Prit Kamani, actress Shantipriya Ray, Shubham Ray, Meghdeep Bose, Shruti Pathak, Mukul Dabholkar, Sasha Dabholkar, actor Hrishikesh Pandey, Savio D’Sa, Hrishikesh Chury, Sheldon D’Silva, beatboxer Divyansh Kacholia and sever other Bollywood celebrities.

Being a part of the Bollywood film fraternity for over two decades and a special invitee to the event, Girish Wankhede spoke about JAI BHEEM Short Video App that has been launched amidst tremendous fanfare and has been garnering huge acclaim.

It is noteworthy that Girish Wankhede has been travelling tirelessly across the length and breadth of the country as well as on foreign shores; he personally attended this event to wish Leslee Lewis and spoke encouraging words about the event stating, “It is so nice to see Leslee Lewis finally producing his solo album after so many years of being the silent producer behind so many chartbusters and single-handedly forming the sound of Indipop.”

Leslee Lewis elaborated on the significance of his album, “The white brings you peace that is the need of the hour. It will be followed with the black, which is the ante — your wild side,” he said, adding that the final would be the Tirangaa that will be an ode to the true desi in every Indian. Yours to let go and listen from your heart and feel the white light of The White Album take you to that place you always dreamt to dwell. In perfect harmony with the absence of any memory — just you and the colour white.”

Girish Wankhede’s JAI BHEEM Short Video App has been in the news since it hones the skills of youth in small towns across India, as the talented ones don’t get the opportunity to express their creativity. The core philosophy of the JAI BHEEM App stands for Education, Entertainment and Entrepreneurship, and its primary commitment is to provide unlimited entertainment for its app users.

