Glam-o-Ween 2025 at UK International London Beauty School: Celebrates Halloween with Creativity, Colour, and Confidence

New Delhi [India], November 1:On 30th October at UKIBS's head office in Noida, Glam-o-ween 2025 was conducted. It was a thrilling event of artistry and innovation through the Halloween Makeup. This Halloween Makeup Competition was hosted by the UK International London Beauty School, the best makeup academy, where the spirit of Halloween came alive. The whole academy was full of excitement, with 100+ participants & 500+ audience in complete Halloween mode.

The Glam-o-Ween competition was conducted to provide students with a real platform and encourage them toward their profession. This event helps them to boost their confidence and creativity through hands-on practice and learning experience.

Halloween Day – The Magic behind this Festival

Halloween has a mysterious charm that is celebrated all over the world as a festival of transformation and imagination. This festival dates back to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain over 2000 years ago. Halloween is marked as the transformation season from harvest to winter and symbolises the changes of rebirth.

Every year, Halloween is celebrated on 31 October. This day is celebrated with horror makeup, trick-or-treating, ghostly type of dress-ups, and fabulous horror setups. At UKIBS, Halloween has the meaning of creativity and a fantasy makeup look. At this festival, students use this as a canvas of experimentation, storytelling via their makeup, and prosthetics.

Glam-o-Ween Competition at UK International London Beauty School

In the Glam-o-ween Competition at UKIBS, more than 100 students participated from various courses & academies in one place and showcased their real talent. Each looks displaying students' passion, innovation, and dedication. The whole academy was full of energy, turning the event into a spooky creative GLAM-O-WEEN filled with fear, horror, scariest moments, laughter and dance.

This event was judged by the industry experts who have a keen understanding and reputation in the beauty industry, and encouraged each participant with their motivational speech. Eram, Riyanka, Sumalata, Riya, and Julie were announced as the winners of this competition, who rocked the stage via their fabulous SFX horror look.

Objective of Glam-o-Ween Competition at UK International London Beauty School

This glam-o-ween competition was not just a makeup competition. This event is all about creativity, imagination, and is conducted with objectives –

For providing a real platform to the students with a real crowd of audience.

To give hands-on exposure to a professional competition

Moving them classroom learning to practical exposure.

To promote teamwork among the students

To make students ready for the global fashion industry

To build a strong portfolio

To interact with the industry experts

Conclusion

The Glam-o-Ween 2025 was celebrated at the UK International London Beauty School on 30th October, with the aim to encourage students & their creativity. From rampwalk to winner announcement, each moment was full of innovation, confidence, and creativity. Here, the students got the opportunity to transform their hidden talent into a real platform. UK International London Beauty School is not just shaping makeup artists and providing beauty courses, but also shapes the real talent by providing them with hands-on practice under the industry experts.

