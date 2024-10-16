Global Capability Centers to hire 40 pc more fresher's this year: Report

New Delhi [India], October 16 : The Global Capability Centers (GCCs) are projected to increase fresher hiring by 40 per cent compared to the previous year, a report by TeamLease Digital said.

The GCCs have emerged as significant employers of fresh talent, offering entry-level salaries that are up to 30 per cent higher than the industry standard for in-demand skills.

It adds that the surge is expected to continue next year as well.

The IT services sector, while cautiously optimistic, is also anticipating a 20-25 per cent growth in the recruitment of freshers, underscoring the demand for skills in software development, data engineering, and cloud technologies.

As per the report, salaries in these roles have seen an increase of 7.89 per cent to 10.2 per cent as compared to FY 2024, reflecting the market's need for professionals who can apply their hands-on experience to manage and optimize business operations effectively.

Senior management roles are experiencing a remarkable 21 per cent rise in demand since last year, attributed to the strategic importance of expertise in data engineering, product management, and DevOps, with salary increases ranging between 6.54 per cent and 10.8 per cent.

As per the report, the rapid migration to cloud infrastructures has fueled hiring in roles related to cloud engineering, development, and architecture.

The country will witness requirement for over two million cloud professionals to support the accelerated adoption of cloud technologies across various sectors, the report anticipated.

Observing the outcomes of the report, Neeti Sharma, CEO of TeamLease Digital, said, "The tech industry continues to transform at a rapid pace. To stay ahead, companies must align their talent strategies with technological advancements, particularly in AI and cloud computing. Investing in upskilling programs is not just an option but a necessity, enabling professionals to remain competitive in this dynamic environment."

Going further, the report highlights that companies are increasingly shifting their focus to Tier 2 towns, where the talent pool is gaining more importance.

Additionally, government policies play a critical role, with Hyderabad's favorable environment attracting tech companies, resulting in higher salaries compared to other regions, the report added.

