Global Child Prodigy Awards 2025 Makes History at British Parliament --Top 100 Child Prodigies Honoured at the House of Commons

London [UK], June 27: For the first time in history, the House of Commons, British Parliament, became the venue for an unprecedented celebration of youthful excellence: the Global Child Prodigy Awards 2025.

The event marked a historic milestone as 100 of the world's most remarkable children all under the age of 15 were honoured for their exceptional achievements across a wide spectrum of disciplines, from science and innovation to arts, music, sports, entrepreneurship, literature, and social impact.

These prodigies, selected from thousands of nominations spanning over 130 countries, represent a new generation of changemakers whose work is already shaping a better world.

The evening's ceremony brought together leaders, educators, innovators, and philanthropists in a powerful tribute to the brilliance, determination, and vision of these young talents. Speaking at the prestigious Global Child Prodigy Awards held at the British Parliament, Mr. Gareth Bacon, Member of Parliament for Orpington and Chief Guest for the evening, expressed his admiration for the young honourees: "It is a moment of immense pride to welcome these extraordinary children to the heart of British democracy. Their achievements are a powerful reflection of what is possible when young talent is recognised and nurtured. They inspire hope for the future and challenge us all to strive for better."

Presented by Charles Group and powered by the Hindustan Group of Institutions, the Global Child Prodigy Awards 2025 underscored the importance of providing platforms for young people to thrive, collaborate, and lead. Both presenting organisations have been instrumental in supporting youth-led innovation, inclusive education, and social responsibility.

Mr. Jose Charles Martin, Chairman & MD of Charles Group, shared: "These prodigies inspire us all. It is incredible to witness the creativity, compassion, and innovation of these young minds. Supporting this platform is both a privilege and a responsibility because when we invest in children, we invest in humanity's brightest future."

The Global Child Prodigy Awards 2025 was supported by Charles Group as Title Sponsor, Hindustan Group of Institutions as Powered by Sponsor, Supertal as Gold Sponsor, and Pasham Photography as Photography Partner. These organisations, along with other valued partners, have been instrumental in enabling this global celebration of young talent. Their ongoing commitment to youth empowerment, innovation, education, and inclusive growth reflects their belief in creating a better future by supporting today's changemakers.

A key highlight of the evening was the official launch of the Global Child Prodigy Book 2025, an inspiring publication that documents the journeys, achievements, and dreams of the 100 honourees. This book will be distributed to educational institutions, libraries, and influential networks around the world, designed to ignite the ambitions of countless young readers.

Dr. Anand Jacob Verghese, Chairman of Hindustan Group of Institutions, added: "Wishing all the child prodigies all success and GCPA for recognising and organising a wonderful event with very eminent personalities like nobel laureate Prof. George F. Smoot and honorable Member of parliament Gareth Bacon (House of commons) Hindustan Group of Institutions with six decades of legacy, have been at the forefront of education, creating an ecosystem that accelerates global opportunities. We are happy to be part of the GCP awards, recognising the leaders of tomorrow."

Among them were:

* Ravi Adelekan (UK) a musical changemaker inspiring hope through music and advocacy, Pride of Britain's Child of Courage, and founder of Ravi's Dream for brain tumour awareness.

* Zayn Ali Salman (UAE) a football prodigy known for elite-level skill and vision from an early age.

* Orion Monaco Jean (US) a service prodigy inspiring a movement through kindness and compassion, TIME Kid of the Year and founder of Race to Kindness, mobilizing millions globally.

* John Christian Caldeira Weibull (Spain) an art prodigy and Guinness World Record holder as the youngest artist in the world, painting since five months old.

And there were many more remarkable young talents celebrated each with an inspiring story of passion, perseverance, and positive impact.

The event also featured the launch of The Water Project, an environmental initiative by Miss Threlakshaa, aimed at raising global awareness about water conservation, inspired by her personal connection to nature. This initiative highlighted the sense of responsibility and care these prodigies feel for the planet and future generations.

Professor George Smoot, Nobel Laureate in Physics (2006) and Chief Guest of the evening, remarked:

"It is truly amazing to see such young minds achieving so much at such an early age. Their curiosity, brilliance, and drive give us all hope for a better, more enlightened future. Tonight, we have seen the future of science, the arts, and society and it is in very good hands."

The Global Child Prodigy Awards, founded in 2020 by Mr. Prashant Pandey, remain the world's only platform dedicated exclusively to identifying and celebrating extraordinary talent among children under 15. Previous editions of the awards, held in New Delhi and Dubai, attracted Nobel Laureates, changemakers, and global dignitaries, helping to build a worldwide movement that celebrates and supports the next generation of innovators and leaders.

Mr. Prashant Pandey, Founder & CEO of the Global Child Prodigy Awards, reflected: "It is simply extraordinary to see this global community of young talents come together in a spirit of unity, excellence, and hope. Every child honoured tonight has shown that age is no barrier to greatness. Our mission is to give these prodigies the support, visibility, and opportunities they deserve, so they can continue to change the world."

The awards ceremony concluded with a powerful call to action to continue nurturing young talent and creating opportunities for children everywhere to achieve their full potential. As the 100 prodigies gathered for an official group photograph, their collective energy symbolised a future filled with promise and possibility.

About Global Child Prodigy Awards

Launched in 2020, the Global Child Prodigy Awards (GCPA) is the world's first and only platform dedicated to recognising and honouring extraordinary talents under the age of 15. Each year, 100 prodigies are selected across a range of disciplines and from every corner of the world. The GCPA provides these young changemakers with global visibility, mentorship, and opportunities to connect with leaders, organisations, and institutions that can help them amplify their impact. Past editions have been held in New Delhi and Dubai, with participation from Nobel Laureates, heads of state, and prominent changemakers.

