Global Coffee Chain Makes Indian Debut: Jamaica Craft Cafe Opens Premier Outlet at Motia Guildford Square

Chandigarh [India], February 05: Jamaica Craft Cafe, the renowned coffee chain with successful operations in Thailand and Philippines, has marked its entry into the Indian market with the launch of its first outlet at Motia Guildford Square, Zirakpur. This significant expansion brings the chain’s distinctive coffee culture and culinary expertise to the rapidly growing Chandigarh Tricity region.

The new establishment spans an impressive 6000 square feet at Motia Guildford Square, making it one of the largest coffee destinations in the area. The spacious venue showcases the brand’s signature aesthetic, offering customers an immersive cafe experience in a contemporary setting. Located at Guildford Square, a premium commercial development, this flagship outlet represents Jamaica Craft Cafe’s commitment to establishing a strong presence in India’s evolving coffee market.

LC Mittal, Director of Motia Builders Group, commented, “We are proud to host Jamaica Craft Cafe’s first Indian outlet at Motia Guildford Square, Zirakpur. Their decision to launch here underscores our development’s position as a premier destination for international brands. This addition significantly enriches our lifestyle offerings and provides our community with a world-class coffee experience.”

Jamaica Craft Cafe is known for its innovative approach to coffee culture, offering an extensive menu featuring specialty coffee beverages, artisanal foods, and unique fusion dishes that have earned loyal followings in Thailand and Philippines. The new outlet incorporates the brand’s latest design philosophy and modern amenities, creating an inviting atmosphere for coffee enthusiasts and casual diners alike.

The strategic location on PR7 International Airport Road ensures excellent accessibility for residents of Zirakpur, Mohali, and surrounding areas, positioning Jamaica Craft Cafe to serve the region’s growing demand for premium coffee experiences. This expansion marks the beginning of the brand’s ambitious plans for the Indian market.

Visit Jamaica Craft Cafe at Motia Guildford Square, PR7 International Airport Road, Zirakpur, to experience the unique blend of international coffee culture and hospitality that has made it a favorite across Southeast Asia.

