Global Conclave on Plastics Recycling and Sustainability (GCPRS) from 4th to 7th July

New Delhi [India], June 22: All India Plastic Manufacturers' Association (AIPMA) and the Chemicals and Petrochemicals Association (CPMA) is set to organize Global Conclave on Plastics Recycling and Sustainability (GCPRS) to address the critical issues surrounding plastic use, its impact on the environment, and innovative solutions that can lead to a more sustainable future. The conclave, an exhibition will be held between 4-7 July, 2024 at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan.

Speaking at the press conference held in Press Club of India, AIPMA Governing Council Chairman Arvind Mehta, GCPRS 2024 Chairman Mr. Hiten Bheda and AIPMA Senior Vice President Manoj R. Shah said that the sustainable use of plastics in today's era is concerned with disposal of plastics waste, and its widespread impact on the environment including land, water and air. With the objective to address the issues, the conclave will explore mitigating solutions for effective plastic waste management which includes collection, segregation, various recycling options e.g. mechanical, chemical and product design for recyclability as well as use of recyclates back into products maximising resource efficiency and industry expectations from the plastic recycling sector to promote collaboration across the value chain.

Kamal Nanavaty, President of the Chemicals and Petrochemicals Manufacturers Association (CPMA), highlighted that plastic waste management is a global issue that requires collaboration among all value chain participants and the government. To address this, the Global Conference on Plastic Recycling and Sustainability (GCPRS) aims to create a platform for dialogue and discussions to develop solutions. The Indian industry is actively working to improve the circularity of plastics and is collaborating with the government to ensure effective implementation of regulatory requirements.

Various ministries of the Central Government has supported this program. We express our special gratitude to the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Swachh Bharat Mission, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (Ministry of MSME) and other departments.

India's plastic recycling industry is growing rapidly, with expectations to reach $6.9 billion by 2033. Government initiatives and a strong existing recycling rate of around 60%, mostly in informal sector, highlight the nation's commitment to managing plastic waste. The conclave will address the critical issues in plastic waste management. Increasing consumer awareness on environmental issues is augmenting better collection and segregation aided by investment in infrastructure, paving the way for higher recycling rates. This is expected to translate into business opportunities in recycling segment which will be highlighted through solutions provided by the exhibitors.

Aligned with India's Zero Waste goal, GCPRS will highlight the innovative recycling technologies, sustainable alternatives such as Biodegradable and compostable plastics, and efficient waste management solutions. The event will serve as a platform for industry leaders, start-ups, and environmental experts to display their latest advancements and share insights on achieving sustainability in the plastics industry. The exhibition brings together a diverse group of stakeholders, including industry leaders, innovators, policy makers, and environmental experts. This provides an excellent opportunity for businesses to network, form collaborations, and gain insights into emerging industry trends.

In addition to the exhibition, the conclave will feature a CEO roundtable on July 4th which will be addressed by global experts on the subject. On July 5th and 6th under the aegis of sustainability forum various issue related to the ecosystem of plastic waste, recycling and sustainability will be discussed with the domain experts. The future of recycled plastics in industries like automobiles, electronics, and pharmaceuticals will find space in this discussions.

Arvind D. Mehta, who is also the Chairman of Arvind Mehta Technology and Entrepreneurship Centre (AMTEC) says, "We are creating highly skilled and talented professionals for India's fast-growing plastic value chain including recycling".

AMTEC was established to provide exceptional skilled manpower to the plastics manufacturing sector. The centre is engaged in rolling out skilling for recycling and sustainability.

Industry leaders said that the exhibition will attract plastic recyclers, machinery manufacturers, waste solution providers, recyclate traders, bio-polymer and compostable producers, raw material suppliers, innovative start-ups, and experts in testing and standardization from across India. GCRPS underscores the Indian government's commitment to sustainable practices and regulatory enforcement, paving the way for the adoption of ground-breaking technologies in various sectors.

