Global Economic Forum- G20 Initiative Summit in collaboration with the 18th Annual Sustainability Summit by Eurasia Egypt

New Delhi [India], September 22: Global Economic Forum- G20 Initiative in collaboration with the 18th Annual Sustainability Summit by Eurasia the International Ecotourism Society held in the Luxor City of Egypt with Tokat Mayor Eyüp Eroğlu, Jon Bruno, the International Ecotourism Society President, and other leading International Leaders.

Global Economic Forum - G20 Initiative Collaborative Meeting with our Delegation with the International Ecotourism Society and support our members’ businesses through a range of services, products, and events. We are committed to creating business connections and opportunities. We Global Economic Forum honored Global Leaders with the Global Icon Award.

Dr. Huzaifa Khorakiwala, CEO, Wockhardt Foundation

Murtaza Kalender, General Manager, Travelshop Turkey

Saidalavi Poily, Founder & Chairman, GAL Gold & Diamond LLC, Dubai

Dr. Rosy Gundra, Director, Sankalp Foundation

Swetha Ganjam, Global Secretary, Vasavi Foundation

Prachi Gowda, Chairman, Aadiquipo Style Pvt. Ltd

Global Economic Forum Belief:

The world’s most influential political, commercial, cultural, educational, and other leaders come together at the Global Economic Forum to set global, regional, and industry agendas. Our forum makes every attempt to demonstrate how entrepreneurship benefits society as a whole while upholding the highest standards of moral, intellectual, and governmental integrity. The best aspects of different organisations, including those from the public and private sectors, non-governmental organisations, and academic institutions, are carefully balanced and combined in our forum. We believe that change can be created by bringing together individuals from all walks of life who are driven and committed to making a difference in the world. We do this by teaming with industry, government, and civil society leaders to develop regional, national, and international agendas.

