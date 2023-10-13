Global India Business Forum hosted a historic India-Africa Business Conclave Following the African Union's G20 Membership

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: The Global India Business Forum (GIBF), a leading global business networking organization, marked a significant milestone in strengthening India's ties with Africa by hosting the largest-ever India-Africa Business Conclave recently (6th & 7th October). The event took place at the picturesque Joshi Farms and Resorts in Pune, India.

Dr. Neelam Gorhe, Deputy Chair of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly inaugurated the event in the esteemed presence of ambassadors from 17 African countries and around 800 plus businesspeople, exporters, importers, and investors. Dr. Jitendra Joshi, Founder and President of GIBF, along with Secretary General, Deepali Gadkari, and Director Abhishek Joshi were present on the occasion.

Prof. Joyce Kakuramatsi Kikafunda is the High Commissioner of the Republic of Uganda; Thabang Linus Kholumo, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Lesotho; Jacqueline Mukangira, High Commissioner of the Republic of Rwanda; Demeke Atnafu Ambulo, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ethiopia; Amb. Irene Oloo, Deputy High Commissioner of the Republic of Kenya; Gabriel ITOUA, Economic Counsellor of the Republic of Congo; Ado Leko, Ambassador of the Republic of Niger; Clemente Camenha, Ambassador of the Republic of Angola; S.E.M. Isse Abdillahi Assoweh, Ambassador of the Republic of Djibouti; Leonard Senza Mengezi, High Commissioner of the Republic of Malawi; Josephine Patricia NTYAM - EHYA, First Counsellor/Charge d'Affaires a.i. of The Gabonese Republic; Abba Abdullahi, Head - Industry, Trade and Investment, Republic of Nigeria; Mustapha Jawara High Commissioner Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of The Gambia; Ernest Nana Adjei, Minister-Counsellor/Political & Economic, Republic of Ghana; Thomas Kenneth Elispana, Head of Mission/Deputy Ambassador of the Republic of South Sudan graced the occasion and provided valuable insights about business opportunities in their respective countries.

The 800-plus delegates included exporters, importers, traders, and investors from sectors like agriculture, education, health (medicine and pharmaceutical), mining, textile, food and food processing, hospitality (restaurants, hotels), travel and tourism, gems and jewelry, information technology, electronic and electrical, automobile, FMCG, infrastructure, logistics, iron and steel, renewable energy, news and entertainment, oil and gas, and others.

During the conclave, Dr. Neelam Gorhe emphasized Africa's prominence as the most happening and sought-after region in the world, teeming with untapped business opportunities. More than 17 African countries' ambassadors and high commissions have participated and they have presented various business opportunities in African countries.

Dr. Gorhe said, "Africa is the most happening and sought-after country by the entire world at present with ample business opportunities. GIBF will be aiding exporters, importers, traders, and entrepreneurs of India to explore the untapped opportunities in these countries." She congratulated GIBF for its unique initiative and assured the African ambassadors of the Indian government's support.

The event featured engaging presentations by African ambassadors, B2B meetings, and enlightening panel discussions. GIBF pledged its commitment to assist Indian exporters, importers, traders, and entrepreneurs in exploring these vast and promising markets.

Dr. Jitendra Joshi in his address, congratulated the African Union leaders and the countries along with the ambassadors for becoming part of the G20 Countries with great efforts by India. Dr. Joshi highlighted the India-Africa Business Conclave as a vital bridge fostering robust trade partnerships, exploration of export-import opportunities, and unlocking the immense potential for economic growth and collaboration between the two vibrant markets. He also emphasized the future business growth between India and Africa & he gave the mantra, 'Grow Together.'

Dr. Joshi said, "This conclave serves as a bridge to foster robust trade partnerships, explore export-import opportunities, and unlock the immense potential for economic growth and collaboration between these two vibrant markets."

GIBF's mouthpiece, The Business Tycoons, featuring success stories about the delegates and information about the African countries was inaugurated by the dignitaries.

The India-Africa Business Conclave, following the African Union's membership in the G20, not only reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening its bonds with African nations but also provided a platform for fruitful dialogue, networking, and collaboration. GIBF looks forward to nurturing these partnerships further in the future.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Deepali Gadkari. She extended her heartfelt thanks, acknowledging the ambassadors' valuable presence and insights, and participants' support.

