Global Indian Diaspora Paves the Way for International Trade and Investment, Insights Shared at Indian Achievers’ Forum’s Webinar

New Delhi (Idnia), May 3: The Indian Achievers' Forum, hosted a thought-provoking webinar on May 2, 2024, focusing on the pivotal role of the Global Indian Diaspora in fostering international trade and investment. Distinguished panelists from various sectors and countries convened to share their insights and experiences, shedding light on the immense potential and opportunities for collaboration in the global marketplace. The session was moderated by Dr. Shabnam Asthana, Director Indian Achievers' Forum. Few of the panelists were-Kapil Kaul, Ex National President, Indo American Chamber of Commerce (India) emphasized the significance of building strong economic ties between India and the United States, highlighting the role of the Indian diaspora in facilitating trade partnerships and investment flows.

Rahul Chaturvedi, Staff Software Engineer, Uber Technologies Inc (USA), discussed the importance of leveraging technology and innovation to drive cross-border trade initiatives, citing examples from his experience in the tech industry.

Mainak Mitra, Lead TPM Data Platform, Conviva (USA), provided valuable insights into data-driven approaches to enhance international trade strategies, stressing the need for data analytics and market intelligence in decision-making processes.

Shaman Mohandas Bhat, Cisco Meraki (USA), underscored the role of infrastructure and connectivity in enabling seamless global trade operations, highlighting the transformative impact of digital networking solutions.

Mr. Shailesh Giri, Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Extremum Analytics (India), shared perspectives on the importance of data governance and cybersecurity in safeguarding international trade networks, advocating for robust frameworks to mitigate risks and ensure trust.

The interactive session witnessed engaging discussions on overcoming challenges, exploring new avenues for collaboration, and harnessing the collective expertise of the Indian diaspora to drive sustainable economic growth on a global scale.

The webinar also acknowledged the winners who've brought laurels to the nation. Some of them were:

Praveen Kumar Sharma, Chief Technology Officer, Jupiter Electric Mobility Private Limited, West Bangal

Ajay Kumar, CEO, Appventurez Mobitech Pvt. Ltd., Uttar Pradesh

Karu Lal Integration Engineer, AuguStar Financial Services, USA

Suman Narne, Director Resolve, Adherehealth Services LLC, USA

Ranjeet Pandey, Vice President Operations, The Fishermans Wharf, Goa

Mayank Bindal, Founder & CEO, SnapE Cabs, West Bangal

Phani Sekhar Emmanni, Technical Project Manager, USA

Venu Madhav Reddy Mada, DevOps Engineer, Bynder LLC, USA

Mayank Prabhakar, General Manager, Head of Digital Marketing Vivo India Ltd, Haryana

Nikhil Ramesh Jathar, Director & Founder, AvanSaber Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Maharashtra

Vijaya Krishna Kanaparthi, Senior Software Engineer, Microsoft, USA

Sumit Agaria, Principal Architect, SAP UK, UK

Chitra Sabapathy Ranganathan, Associate Vice President, Mphasis Corporation, USA

Jaseem Pookandy, Salesforce Development Manager, Beyond Finance, USA

Nishi Kant, Chief – Design & Product, JetSynthesys Pvt. Ltd., Maharashtra

Kendyala Srinivasulu Harshavardhan, Vice President of Software Engineering, USA

Shantala Sadananda, President, Banking, Financial Services & Emerging SBUs, Innova Solutions, USA

Shaman M Bhat, Software Engineer, Cisco Meraki, USA

Dr. Ekta Bhatia, Research Scientist, NY CREATES,USA

Suman Deep, Technical Architect, salesforce.com, USA

ARJUN NANJUNDAPPA, Director – System Engineering, Mavenir Systems, USA

Naveen Vemuri, IT Project Manager, Devoir Software Solutions,USA

Vidyut J Latay, USA

Rakesh Singh, Vice President of Product Management, JPMorgan Chase, USA

Deepak Singh, Product Manager, Teladoc Health, USA

Pavan Kanchi, Principle Software Architect, USA

Kamala Venigandla RPA Developer, Fiserv Solutions LLC, USA

Hemanth Kumar Volikatla, Senior Technical Service Manager, USA

Anjanava Biswas, Sr. AI Specialist Solutions Architect, USA

Naveen Ahlawat, GM Corporate – Training & Transition, GDX Facility and Management Services Pvt. Ltd., Haryana

Balaji Singaram Software Developer, USA

Dr. Suresh Tulshiram Salunke, CEO, Tata Precision Industries (India) Ltd., Madhya Pradesh

Saurabh Bhutyani, Principal Analytics Solutions Architect, USA

Subashree Kannan, HR Director, Cybervault Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd, Tamil Nadu

Muthukumaran Vaithianathan, Senior Staff Engineer,Samsung Semiconductor Inc. San Diego, CA, USA

Amar International, Maharashtra

Anunay Shrivastava, Senior Customer Success Manager, Moengage Pvt. Ltd., Karnataka

Gaurav Ajay Agrawal, Founder & CEO,Agrawal Structural Consultants, Maharashtra

Bharat Jagmohan Mehra, Chairman, Radha Meera Charitable Trust. Mr Mehra was also conferred with the Times Business Award 2024 by Times of India for his exemplary contribution in the field of social service and philanthropy.

In her closing remarks, Dr. Shabnam Asthana expressed gratitude to the esteemed panellists and participants for their invaluable contributions, reaffirming the Indian Achievers' Forum’s commitment to fostering meaningful dialogues and partnerships for the betterment of the global community.

As the world navigates through evolving economic landscapes, the webinar served as a beacon of optimism, showcasing the resilience and ingenuity of the Global Indian Diaspora in shaping a brighter future for international trade and investment.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor