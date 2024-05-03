Global Indian Diaspora Paves the Way for International Trade and Investment: Insights Shared at Indian Achievers' Forum's Webinar

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 3: The Indian Achievers' Forum, hosted a thought-provoking webinar on May 2, 2024, focusing on the pivotal role of the Global Indian Diaspora in fostering international trade and investment. Distinguished panelists from various sectors and countries convened to share their insights and experiences, shedding light on the immense potential and opportunities for collaboration in the global marketplace. The session was moderated by Dr Shabnam Asthana, Director Indian Achievers' Forum. Few of the panelists were-Kapil Kaul, Ex National President, Indo American Chamber of Commerce (India) emphasized the significance of building strong economic ties between India and the United States, highlighting the role of the Indian diaspora in facilitating trade partnerships and investment flows.

Rahul Chaturvedi, Staff Software Engineer, Uber Technologies Inc (USA), discussed the importance of leveraging technology and innovation to drive cross-border trade initiatives, citing examples from his experience in the tech industry.

Mainak Mitra, Lead TPM Data Platform, Conviva (USA), provided valuable insights into data-driven approaches to enhance international trade strategies, stressing the need for data analytics and market intelligence in decision-making processes.

Shaman Mohandas Bhat, Cisco Meraki (USA), underscored the role of infrastructure and connectivity in enabling seamless global trade operations, highlighting the transformative impact of digital networking solutions.

Shailesh Giri, Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Extremum Analytics (India), shared perspectives on the importance of data governance and cybersecurity in safeguarding international trade networks, advocating for robust frameworks to mitigate risks and ensure trust.

The interactive session witnessed engaging discussions on overcoming challenges, exploring new avenues for collaboration, and harnessing the collective expertise of the Indian diaspora to drive sustainable economic growth on a global scale.

The webinar also acknowledged the winners who've brought laurels to the nation. Some of them were:

- Praveen Kumar Sharma, Chief Technology Officer, Jupiter Electric Mobility Private Limited, West Bangal

- Ajay Kumar, CEO, Appventurez Mobitech Pvt. Ltd., Uttar Pradesh

- Karu Lal Integration Engineer, AuguStar Financial Services, USA

- Suman Narne, Director Resolve, Adherehealth Services LLC, USA

- Ranjeet Pandey, Vice President Operations, The Fishermans Wharf, Goa

- Mayank Bindal, Founder & CEO, SnapE Cabs, West Bangal

- Phani Sekhar Emmanni, Technical Project Manager, USA

- Venu Madhav Reddy Mada, DevOps Engineer, Bynder LLC, USA

- Mayank Prabhakar, General Manager, Head of Digital Marketing Vivo India Ltd, Haryana

- Nikhil Ramesh Jathar, Director & Founder, AvanSaber Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Maharashtra

- Vijaya Krishna Kanaparthi, Senior Software Engineer, Microsoft, USA

- Sumit Agaria, Principal Architect, SAP UK, UK

- Chitra Sabapathy Ranganathan, Associate Vice President, Mphasis Corporation, USA

- Jaseem Pookandy, Salesforce Development Manager, Beyond Finance, USA

- Nishi Kant, Chief - Design & Product, JetSynthesys Pvt. Ltd., Maharashtra

- Kendyala Srinivasulu Harshavardhan, Vice President of Software Engineering, USA

- Shantala Sadananda, President, Banking, Financial Services & Emerging SBUs, Innova Solutions, USA

- Shaman M Bhat, Software Engineer, Cisco Meraki, USA

- Dr Ekta Bhatia, Research Scientist, NY CREATES, USA

- Suman Deep, Technical Architect, salesforce.com, USA

- ARJUN NANJUNDAPPA, Director - System Engineering, Mavenir Systems, USA

- Naveen Vemuri, IT Project Manager, Devoir Software Solutions, USA

- Vidyut J Latay, USA

- Rakesh Singh, Vice President of Product Management, JPMorgan Chase, USA

- Deepak Singh, Product Manager, Teladoc Health, USA

- Pavan Kanchi, Principle Software Architect, USA

- Kamala Venigandla RPA Developer, Fiserv Solutions LLC, USA

- Hemanth Kumar Volikatla, Senior Technical Service Manager, USA

- Anjanava Biswas, Sr. AI Specialist Solutions Architect, USA

- Naveen Ahlawat, GM Corporate - Training & Transition, GDX Facility and Management Services Pvt. Ltd., Haryana

- Balaji Singaram Software Developer, USA

- Dr Suresh Tulshiram Salunke, CEO, Tata Precision Industries (India) Ltd., Madhya Pradesh

- Saurabh Bhutyani, Principal Analytics Solutions Architect, USA

- Subashree Kannan, HR Director, Cybervault Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd, Tamil Nadu

- Muthukumaran Vaithianathan, Senior Staff Engineer, Samsung Semiconductor Inc. San Diego, CA, USA

- Amar International, Maharashtra

- Anunay Shrivastava, Senior Customer Success Manager, Moengage Pvt. Ltd., Karnataka

- Gaurav Ajay Agrawal, Founder & CEO, Agrawal Structural Consultants, Maharashtra

- Bharat Jagmohan Mehra, Chairman, Radha Meera Charitable Trust. Mehra was also conferred with the Times Business Award 2024 by Times of India for his exemplary contribution in the field of social service and philanthropy.

In her closing remarks, Dr Shabnam Asthana expressed gratitude to the esteemed panellists and participants for their invaluable contributions, reaffirming the Indian Achievers' Forum's commitment to fostering meaningful dialogues and partnerships for the betterment of the global community.

As the world navigates through evolving economic landscapes, the webinar served as a beacon of optimism, showcasing the resilience and ingenuity of the Global Indian Diaspora in shaping a brighter future for international trade and investment.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor