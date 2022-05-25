Global IP authority & former top IAS officer Dr Pushpendra Rai joins the advisory board of the Centre for Innovation in Public Policy (CIPP)

Former IAS officer Dr Pushpendra Rai, a renowned global authority on intellectual property, has joined the advisory board of the Centre for Innovation in Public Policy.

CIPP is an NCR-based think-and-do policy tank whose mission is to design and build practical, new-age implementable solutions for the largest public good.

Dr Rai's joining comes a week after of Dr Ganesh Natarajan, a renowned technology futurist, business builder and entrepreneurship mentor, coming to CIPP's advisory board.

Dr Rai was earlier Director with the UN's World Intellectual Property Organization, Geneva, and headed the Intellectual Property and Economic Development, Division.

Between 1999 and 2015, he coordinated WIPO's activities and studies related to intellectual property and economic development, implemented programs to assist developing countries and countries with economies in transition, made strategic use of the intellectual property for development, and developed synergistic strengths with other international organizations and specialized agencies. He also headed the Organization's Asia-Pacific office in Singapore for a couple of years.

A self-funding agency of the United Nations with 193 member states, WIPO is the leading global forum for intellectual property (IP) services, policy, information and cooperation.

Before joining WIPO in 1999, Rai worked for several years in policy formulation and implementation as an IAS officer in the Government of India at the union and state levels. His varied public policy and governance contributions have included economic development, energy management, international trade and cooperation, and intellectual property rights.

He last served the Government of India as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Industry, in which capacity he supervised the office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks.

He was the Secretary of the National Expert Group on IPRs; Chairman of the National Committee for Amendment of Patent Rules; Member Secretary, Foreign Investment Promotion Council; Alternate Director for India at the Asian Productivity Organization and Nodal officer for India for two disputes at the World Trade Organization (WTO) in the area of TRIPS.

For several years, he represented India in various bilateral and multilateral economic and trade negotiations.

"CIPP is extremely privileged and fortunate to get the opportunity to have a stalwart like Dr Pushpendra Rai joining our advisory board," said K Yatish Rajawat, Founder - of CIPP.

"Dr Rai has few peers and equals in public policy strategy and implementation at global, country, state and local levels. CIPP looks forward to Dr Rai's mentorship at all levels of our organization."

"To ensure that intellectual property (IP) becomes an important tool for public policy, India has to adopt creative, strategic approaches for the optimal implementation of value-added public policies," said Dr Pushpendra Rai.

"In CIPP's think-and-do model, I see the prospect of innovative, practical solutions being offered to address public policy challenges. I look forward to helping CIPP's diverse team of expert Fellows, and a new generation of public policy professionals bring about positive, impactful change that benefits all sections of society."

The Centre for Innovation in Public Policy is a think-and-do tank whose mission is to build the best implementable solutions for the largest public good through collaboration and alliances between the social sector, government, the private sector, and civil society. CIPP aims to be the glue that stitches these alliances together and forges a common platform for them to perform.

To bring about impactful change in agriculture, industry, and financial inclusion, CIPP has been involved with state and central governments to improve existing policies - proper implementation and bridging the gap between administrative goals and on-ground policy impact.

