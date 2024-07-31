Global Kartel partners with Ampverse DMI for College Rivals Season Two; set to elevate India’s premier gaming & entertainment collegiate IP

Through its youth marketing arm BoomPanda, Global Kartel will revolutionise on-ground activations & youth marketing campaigns across 50+ colleges in 20 cities for the second edition of College Rivals

New Delhi (India) July 31 : Global Kartel, India's leading marketing and advertising agency, has joined forces with Ampverse DMI for the second season of their innovative IP College Rivals, India’s premier esports and entertainment college talent hunt.

Positioned as India’s largest esports talent hunt, College Rivals seamlessly blends music, pop culture, and comedy to create a unique experience. With Global Kartel and its youth marketing arm, BoomPanda on board, the IP will benefit from comprehensive marketing expertise and innovative strategies tailored to engage the youth demographic.

Moreover, Global Kartel has a rich background of collaborating with over 100+ clients on more than 1000 projects, including prominent brands like Paytm Insider, Zomato, Nodwin Gaming, Groww, EatClub, ZEE Entertainment, Rapido, Amazon Pay, and Colors Infinity. Their contributions to the success of major events such Dreamhack, NH7 Bacardi Weekender, Zomaland and Sunburn ft. Martin Garrix India Tour showcase their ability to drive large-scale initiatives and pioneering the student ticket category in the Indian entertainment industry.

By leveraging the expertise of Global Kartel, Ampverse DMI looks to ensure maximum participation, enhance audience engagement, and boost brand visibility for College Rivals Season Two.

Commenting on their partnership, Adesh Kolhe, CBO & Co-Founder of Global Kartel stated, “We are excited to join hands with Ampverse DMI for the second season of College Rivals. At Global Kartel, we have always believed in the power of innovative and immersive experiences, and College Rivals is a shining example of this. With our extensive experience in brand, commerce, content, and creativity, we aim to bring an unparalleled level of excitement and engagement to the IP. The synergy of gaming, pop culture, and entertainment in College Rivals offers a unique format that we are excited to amplify through our strategic marketing efforts. We look forward to enhancing this landmark event and contributing to the discovery of the next generation of esports talent in India.”

Since its inception, College Rivals has connected college students' passion for gaming with their aspiration to become professional players. Its first season garnered over 100 million views and attracted 92,000+ participants across five cities and 25 colleges.

Season Two promises to be even more spectacular, with Global Kartel designing and executing on-ground activations and youth marketing campaigns across 50+ colleges in 20 cities to ensure high levels of participation and excitement. Players will compete in popular games such as BGMI, Valorant, and EAFC 24, vying for a total prize pool of INR 50 lakhs.

“College Rivals Season 2 is poised to ignite and empower collegiate rivalries, and our partnership with Global Kartel's youth marketing arm BoomPanda is pivotal in aiming to unite and enhance impact through shared passion and purpose. Together, we are pioneering new avenues of collaboration across campuses in India, catalyzing innovation and cultivating camaraderie that transcends traditional competition, while innovating in-ground activations,” said Ashwin Haryani, Country Head of Ampverse DMI.

With College Rivals Season Two already underway, the partnership between Global Kartel and Ampverse DMI promises to set new standards in collegiate esports and entertainment.

About Global Kartel

Global Kartel, headquartered in Pune, is a leading marketing and advertising agency with expertise in youth marketing, gaming IPs, marketing and brand solutions, technology solutions, social media management, and influencer management. Operating under five major verticals—Boompanda, BoomX, Tingle, Salad, and Tantrawave—Global Kartel has successfully executed notable projects such as Sunburn, NH7 Weekender, and Pune Comedy Festivals. Their innovative approach and commitment to excellence make them a trusted partner for creating impactful and memorable brand experiences.

About BoomPanda

Boompanda, the youth marketing arm of Global Kartel headquartered in Pune, boasts a vast network of colleges and youth communities across India. Specializing in executing impactful offline intellectual properties (IPs) on college campuses nationwide, Boompanda has established itself as a leader in youth engagement. With a proven track record of managing offline campaigns for prestigious brands such as Ampverse DMI, Tata Consumer Products, Sunburn, Doritos, Reliance, and Swiggy, Boompanda combines strategic insights with innovative execution to deliver exceptional results in the youth marketing domain.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor