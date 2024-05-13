Global Pride Of Sindhi Awards 2024: A Splendid Celebration Of Sindhi Heritage

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13: In a resplendent showcase of culture and camaraderie, “Global Pride of Sindhi Awards 2024,” spearheaded by Dr Gurmukh Jagwani- Ex. MLC, MOC (G) JALGAON, Dr Raju Manwani – International Chairman VSSS, Dr. Murli Adnani- Chairman Friends of International Sindhis, Dr. Pitamber (Peter) Dhalwani- Suhina Sindhi Pune, Jeetu Jagwani, Raju Khetwani, Dr. Bharati Chhabria, by the esteemed Sant Sai Sadhram Ji was an ode to the vibrant tapestry of Sindhi heritage and the remarkable contributions of Sindhis across the globe. This illustrious event that took place on May 7, 2024, at the prestigious Mukesh Parel Auditorium in Juhu, Mumbai, delivered an enchanting celebration of excellence, unity, and cultural pride.

“Global Pride of Sindhi Awards 2024” beckons luminaries from diverse spheres – be it the corridors of business, the realms of arts, the bastions of academia, or the heartstrings of philanthropy – to converge in a jubilant symphony honouring those who have tirelessly championed Sindhi culture on the global stage.

The gala affair unfolded as a mesmerizing tapestry of elegance and grandeur, where distinguished guests gathered to pay homage to individuals and organizations whose unwavering dedication has not only enriched but also propelled Sindhi heritage to new heights of acclaim and admiration.

As the evening unfolded, it served as a luminous beacon, illuminating the myriad facets of Sindhi culture and heritage, casting a radiant spotlight on the profound and invaluable contributions of Sindhis worldwide.

Dr Gurmukh Jagwani- Ex. MLC, MOC (G) JALGAON, Dr Raju Manwani – International Chairman VSSS, Dr. Murli Adnani- Chairman Friends of International Sindhis, Dr. Pitamber (Peter) Dhalwani- Suhina Sindhi Pune, Jeetu Jagwani, Raju Khetwani, Dr. Bharati Chhabria collectively quoted saying, “Through this celebration, we endeavour not only to honour the past but also to ignite a flame of inspiration that shall continue to guide future generations in preserving and perpetuating our rich legacy”.

With the blessings of Hazir Swaroop Sain Sadhram Sahib ji and Shehehzada Sain Rohit Lal Sahib.

