Global Value Web, OHDSI India Promoter, partners with Digital Health Associates to drive patient data standardization and digital healthcare in India

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 17: Global Value Web (GVW), a leading Data Services & Digital solution provider for digital transformation in Healthcare and LifeSciences and promoter of the OHDSI India Chapter, is delighted to announce strategic partnership with Digital Health Associates, a leading innovator in the digital healthcare solutions. This collaborative effort represents convergence of expertise and shared vision to create innovative and tailored digital healthcare ecosystem.

The partnership will drive patient data standardization, publish policy and thought leadership papers for digital health practices in India, and implement digital technologies for enhancing Patients' experience for reporting Patient Reported Outcomes (PRO).

As part of this strategic partnership, GVW will contribute its expertise in digital integration through data management, supporting transformation as technology value partner, imparting specialized training on patient data analysis and will also contribute to RWE related research.

Digital Health Associates will actively participate in policy making & advocacy efforts, conducting training for healthcare professionals with OHDSI (The Observational Health Data Sciences and Informatics) experts. The partners will explore the feasibility of integrating Digital Technologies offered by GVW.

Louis Hendriks, Founder & CEO of GVW, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Our collaboration with Digital Health Associates is aligned with our commitment to advancing the cause of open health data and digital healthcare excellence in India. This partnership signifies our dedication to leveraging data and technology to enhance healthcare delivery. We are eager to work together to bring about positive changes in the Indian healthcare landscape."

Dr Rajendra Pratap Gupta, Founder of Digital Health Associates, added, " We believe that data science will drive medical science, and innovation through digital health is essential in addressing the healthcare challenges. This partnership represents a significant step in our journey to enhance healthcare through digital technologies and OHDSI Initiatives, enabling us to combine our expertise and resources to drive positive impact in the lives of over a billion population."

About Global Value Web

Global Value Web (GVW) believes that data can be a way to unify functions and processes in organizations. We ensure continuity of business through compliance and data integrity. Our experts help your experts to run operations more efficiently with lower cost and lower margins of error. Furthermore, we supercharge development of current products and processes through data accessibility and the shared knowledge of the GVW Value Partners.

https://global-value-web.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-value-web/mycompany/?viewAsMember=true

About Digital Health Associates

Digital Health Associates is a pioneering player in digital healthcare in India. Initiated by Dr. Rajendra Gupta, we identify that healthcare demands a profound transformation in governance, financing, and delivery. Through Health Parliament™, we want people to re-think & re-imagine the healthcare as an ecosystem and adopt a systems-approach in solving the major challenges. Our Digital Health Academy™ strives to bridge the gap between technical solutions and organizational readiness by upskilling healthcare providers. Meanwhile, the International Patients Union™ seeks to empower patients and shift healthcare towards a user-centric model, making it affordable and outcome-driven.

https://www.digitalassociates.health/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/digitalhealthassociates/posts/?feedView=all&viewAsMember=true

Media Contact:

Contact number: +91 44 42009020 / +91 7305063214

Email ID: freeconsultation@global-value-web.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2279206/Global_Value_Web_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor