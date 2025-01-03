GM Modular partners with movie "FATEH" to advocate for a safer digital India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 3: GM Modular, India's leading electrical solutions for modern living, proudly announces its collaboration with the upcoming 2025 film "FATEH," a compelling narrative that bridges the worlds of traditional values and modern digital challenges. This strategic partnership represents a fusion of innovation and social responsibility, mirroring GM Modular's commitment to empowering Indian households. This is the biggest action spectacle ever witnessed on the silver screen, redefining cinematic brilliance with unparalleled intensity is set to release on 10th January 2025.

"FATEH" delves into the critical issue of cybercrime in rural India, following the journey of its protagonist ( Sonu Sood), who fights to protect the vulnerable from digital threats. This alignment perfectly resonates with GM Modular's mission of providing the most luxurious experiences while safeguarding Indian homes through innovative electrical solutions and safety measures.

This highly anticipated movie boasts a stellar cast featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Naseeruddin Shah, along with the musical brilliance of B Praak, Honey Singh and Arijit Singh. Within just a week of its release, the trailer has garnered over 28 million views on social media, reflecting the immense excitement and buzz surrounding this cinematic spectacle.

Commenting on the same, Jayanth Jain, CEO , GM Modular said, *"Sonu Sood's immense popularity and his unwavering commitment to social causes make him an ideal choice for GM Modular's association with the film 'Fateh.' This collaboration not only supports the critical message of building a safer digital India but also allows us to connect with audiences in innovative ways.

To bring this association to life, GM Modular is implementing an array of creative marketing activities. Our metro branding campaign will transform train stations into immersive 'Fateh'-themed experiences, captivating daily commuters. At airports nationwide, eye-catching digital screens will feature co-branded visuals, ensuring high-impact visibility for travelers. On social media, we're launching interactive contests where participants can showcase their creativity and stand a chance to meet dynamic Sonu Sood. Additionally, we'll host on-ground events in key cities, creating direct interactions with audiences and building excitement around the film."

Set against the backdrop of rural Punjab, "FATEH" tells the story of a man who emerges from seclusion to protect a young village girl targeted by cybercriminals. The film masterfully weaves together elements of action, emotion, and social commentary, creating a powerful narrative about redemption and responsibility in the digital age.

This partnership with Fateh underscores GM Modular's commitment to innovation and meaningful connections, leveraging the power of cinema and creativity to inspire and engage audiences nationwide.

