GM Modular's red train at Hyderabad metro gets all the attention

GM recently launched a new campaign with the Hyderabad metro which is getting all the attention it deserves. This new campaign was flagged off by KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL, and Ramesh Jain, Chairman, GM Modular on April 5, 2022.

As part of the campaign, GM did extensive branding on the exterior and interior of the entire metro coach. The vibrant red creative on the metro is not only getting everyone's attention at the metro stations but also outside the station in different parts of the city.

GM is one of the leading switches and home electrical companies in India and has introduced revolutionary products like new generation switches, home automation solutions, LED lights, fans, and much more. With this campaign, GM aims to increase awareness and recall for the brand in Hyderabad.

Talking about this association, Jain said, "Hyderabad is a very important market for us. While we already have a strong presence here, we want to make our quality products accessible to everyone here. Therefore, it is important for us to reach out to the locals in a unique way and increase awareness of the brand. The sheer size of the media and frequency the Hyderabad metro offers makes it an extremely effective medium for us to advertise here."

Reddy expressed his happiness over the association and said, "We are happy that GM Modular has chosen our train wrapping services for their brand resonance using 3 HMR trains. The greatest advantage of Hyderabad Metro Rail is that we are a fully elevated metro rail network and hence we are uniquely positioned to garner maximum brand visibility on the skyline of the city of Hyderabad, providing unmatched brand retention and recall for our advertisers."

Youtube:

To know more:

This story is provided by Mediawire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor