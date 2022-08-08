Goa Based on Live Band Of Singer Kashish Kumar has become Event Managers Top Choice

In search of the Singer, Live Performer or Live Band for Your Special Event?

August 8: Well, the Most Popular Singer and one of the Best Live Performers from Goa, Kashish Kumar, is the Vibe of the live music industry and has earned a reputation for the extreme energy & versatility not only for the music but the explosive performance and crowd interaction too.

Moreover, He is a highly professional live performer with band members with vast experience that have worked with top bands & orchestras in India and abroad.

Additionally, Kashish Kumar is known as the best & busiest singer having a very successful work rate.

His Passion and Energy for music help him groove and rock any event he is playing at.

He has dazzled many events and weddings in Goa and toured other countries like Nepal, U.A.E., etc. Moreover, he has performed for audiences of all sizes, cultures & dispositions. Equally, he showcases his talent by performing songs in various languages such as Hindi, Punjabi, Konkani, and Kannada. He also performs multiple genres in his unique rendition, keeping the song’s originality in mind.

With years gone by, Kashish Kumar has performed at events such as Big Fat Weddings, International Destination Weddings, Corporate Events, Award Functions, Pub Gigs, International Music Festivals, Private Celebrity Parties, etc. Thus, making him the Best Singer & Live Performer in Goa and Pan India. Moreover, his unique sound & performance has helped him enthral all their audiences around the globe. He aims to provide quality music and sound to everyone and satisfy them to the fullest.

Kashish Kumar & His Bollywood Band is well equipped with a vast repertoire of songs depending on the event and clientele.

He has earned a reputation for professionalism in all aspects and is known for the infectious energy he brings along.

Moreover, After getting Fame as a Lyricist & Composer for Hum Hindustani Song sung by iconic personalities of Bollywood, including legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and Amitabh Bachchan, he is all set to release his new track Main Awara which will be an anthem for the Travel Lovers.

