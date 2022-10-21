Goa gets its first golden coffee and cracker themed meatballs on the eve of Dhanteras and Diwali

Uniqueness and fusion in food by restaurants have always been the traits of any good kitchen but curating something absolutely unique around festivals is something unheard.

The Boho Box, Goa's premium sports cafe with bar located on Baga Creek (Arpora, Anjuna) has curated a unique golden coffee and cracker themed meat balls for their guests travelling around the festivals of Dhanteras and Diwali.

The coffee and the food is an special addition and will be made available to guests only on demand. Both the items have been curated keeping in mind the festivals and have already become talk of the town as soon as it was announced. The cafe is touted to be amongst the best cafes in Goa / North Goa serving some very authentic continental cuisine along with signature coffee and cocktails.

The Boho Box, Goa's one of the best sports cafes with bohemian styled interiors and an amazing view of the Baga river has become quite famous since it's opening this year.

The cafe has some unique mural arts on all its walls and also has large screens which plays live sports matches throughout the day. Infact the cafe is in full preparation of screening the ongoing ICC T20 cricket World Cup 2022 matches and has some lucrative schemes too, around it. Post the ICC T20 World Cup matches the Goan sports Cafe plans to host the FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 and will be introducing few new food items on the same as well.

The sports cafe in north goa, which has very fast become amongst the best cafes in goa is a venture by TWH Hospitality which is a sister concern of bigger conglomerate and plans to open more such sports themed bohemian cafes in goa and other parts of India and also plans to enter the UAE market soon.

