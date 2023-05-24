Goa signs MoU with Uttarakhand to strengthen Tourism Cooperation

BusinessWire India

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 24: The officials of the Government of Goa and the Government of Uttarakhand have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate towards enhancing the tourism landscape of both Goa and Uttarakhand. The signing of the MoU was held in the presence of Rohan Khaunte, the Minister for Tourism, IT, E&C, Printing and Stationary, Government of Goa, and Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand.

The MoU is aimed at promoting bilateral cooperation in the travel and tourism sector and facilitating travel between the states to increase the number of tourists visiting Goa and Uttarakhand respectively. The signing of this MoU between the officials of the two states marks a significant step towards promoting tourism in Goa and Uttarakhand and showcasing India's rich cultural diversity to the world, aligned with the 'Dekho Apna Desh' initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The initiative aims to encourage people to witness and experience the rich heritage and vivid culture of India.

Speaking at the occasion, Rohan Khaunte said, "We're excited to sign this MoU with Uttarakhand Tourism and underline our focus on spiritual, wellness, and eco-tourism. Through this partnership, we look forward to showcasing the beautiful, ancient temples of Goa as a part of the circuit connecting 'Dakshin Kashi' with 'Uttar Kashi'. It is our endeavor to strengthen the tourism sector of both states and offer visitors a unique and unforgettable spiritual experience." Sharing his thoughts on the collaboration, Satpal Maharaj, the Minister of Tourism, Uttarakhand, said, "We're happy to join hands with Goa Tourism and work for the betterment of tourism in both states. This MoU will not only increase direct flight connectivity but also explore opportunities for joint packages, cultural exchanges, and human resource development. We look forward to the growth of tourism in both Goa and Uttarakhand."

Under the MoU, both states will benefit from direct flight connectivity between Uttarakhand and Goa, the travel time is reduced from 7 hours to 2.5 hours, making it easier for tourists to travel between the two states. The tourism departments of both states will also work on joint packages to promote various tourism products, including adventure tourism activities, ecotourism, spiritual tourism, and wellness tourism.

Both Goa and Uttarakhand have unique cultural identities that will be showcased to offer tourists a glimpse into India's diverse cultural heritage. The MoU will pave the way for cultural exchange between the two states, showcasing local cuisines, folk art, and handicrafts through various cultural exchange programs, roadshows, festivals, and events.

Furthermore, the MoU also includes a provision for human resource development. Both states will work in collaboration and ensure the exchange of knowledge and expertise in the field of tourism, including training and capacity building for tourism professionals.

Indigo now has 3 direct flights a week from Goa to Dehradun and back. It was a proud moment that the inaugural flight was helmed by our very own Goan girl Captain Sasha Saldanha from the village of Parra in Goa.

This MoU is a first of its kind in India, where two states are collaborating to promote the Prime Minister's vision of Dekho Apna Desh and can be emulated by the rest of the states in India.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor