Godrej Agrovet honours Indian Farmers on Kisan Diwas with #KisanSeHumHai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23: On the occasion of Kisan Diwas 2023, Godrej Agrovet Limited, one of India's largest diversified agri-business, released a brand film to thank Indian farmers. The film, titled #KisanSeHumHai, is a heartfelt tribute to recognize the integral role our farmers play in feeding the nation.

Conceptualized and executed by the Corporate Brand and Communications team at Godrej Industries Limited and Associated Companies along with Creativeland Asia, the film showcases appreciation that Godrej Agrovet has towards the Indian farmers and its pledge to help uplift the farming families.

To watch the video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qEX-h_HuZ6s

On the launch of the brand film this Kisan Diwas, Balram Singh Yadav, Managing Director, Godrej Agrovet Limited, said, "At Godrej Agrovet, we stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our farmers who ensure that our nation is well-fed. The film is a sincere acknowledgment of the hard work and selfless nature of farmers. Being the backbone of our nation, their well-being is not just our goal, it's our foundation. Hence, on behalf of the entire team of our company, I extend our gratitude to them and salute their dedication."

Representing the collective voice of the leadership team, all of them pledged steady support to farmers in various domains.

Burjis Godrej, Executive Director emphasized the company's objective to meet farmers' needs which is the core purpose and passion of the company. Rajavelu N.K., CEO - Crop Protection Business, highlighted how company ensures every seed sown by the farmer flourishes to make thriving nation and also uplift the farming families. Sandeep Kumar Singh - CEO, Animal Feed Business, focused on animal care, watching over livestock thereby sustaining India's protein needs. Bhupendra Suri, CEO - Godrej Jersey, the dairy business of Godrej Agrovet Limited, celebrated the spirit of dairy farmers who take care of country's nutrition while the company ensured their cattle's well-being and support for their journey to prosperity. Sougata Niyogi, CEO - Oil Palm Business, highlighted company's efforts to champion sustainable oil palm farming in the country thereby reducing India's dependency on oil palm imports and most importantly safeguarding farmers' profits.

Anu Joseph, Co-Founder and Creative Vice-Chairman, Creativeland Asia, said, "Godrej Agrovet wanted to express their gratitude to men and women who grow the food that's put on our table. So, we wrote an ode to farmers on Kisan Diwas. And what can be better than the team at Agrovet themselves narrating it."

The Godrej Group has consistently worked directly with farmers, providing support for better returns through knowledge, superior technologies, and innovative processes. At Godrej Agrovet, the team has been at the forefront of innovation since 1991, striving to improve farm productivity and help feed our nation.

About Godrej Agrovet:

Godrej Agrovet Limited (GAVL) is a diversified, Research & Development focused food and agri-business conglomerate, dedicated to improving the productivity of Indian farmers by innovating products and services that sustainably increase crop and livestock yields. GAVL holds leading market positions in the different businesses it operates - Animal Feed, Crop Protection, Oil Palm, Dairy, Poultry and Processed Foods. GAVL has a pan India presence with sales of over a million tons annually of high-quality animal feed. Our teams have worked closely with Indian farmers to develop large Oil Palm Plantations, which is helping in bridging the demand and supply gap of edible oil in India. In the crop protection segment, the Company has strong presence in the B2B segment through its subsidiary Astec Lifesciences and through its extensive distribution, network pan-India delivers innovative agrochemical offerings catering to the entire crop life cycles. In Dairy, Poultry, and Processed Foods, the company operates through its subsidiaries Creamline Dairy Products Limited and Godrej Tyson Foods Limited. Apart from this, GAVL also has a joint venture with the ACI group of Bangladesh for animal feed business in Bangladesh.

For more information on the Company, please log on to www.godrejagrovet.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2030321/4378220/GAVL_Logo.jpg

