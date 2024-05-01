Godrej Family Splits 127-Year Conglomerate Into Two Branches; Who Gets What?

The founding family of 127-year-old Godrej Group, which spans from soaps and home appliances to real estate, has reached an agreement to split the conglomerate, with Adi Godrej and his brother Nadir keeping Godrej Industries that has five listed firms, while cousins Jamshyd and Smita getting unlisted Godrej & Boyce and its affiliates as well as a land bank, including prime property in Mumbai.

The group has been split between two branches of the founding family, with Adi Godrej (82) and his brother Nadir (73) on one side and their cousins Jamshyd Godrej (75) and Smita Godrej Crishna (74) on the other, according to a statement issued by the group.

Godrej Enterprises Group -- comprising Godrej & Boyce and its affiliates that have a presence across multiple industries spanning aerospace and aviation to defence, furniture and IT software -- will be controlled by Jamshyd Godrej as chairperson and managing director. His sister Smita's daughter Nyrika Holkar, 42, will be the executive director.

Their families will control this arm that also will hold the land bank, including 3,400 acres of prime land in Mumbai.

Godrej Industries Group -- which includes the listed companies - Godrej Industries, Godrej Consumer Products, Godrej Properties, Godrej Agrovet and Astec Lifesciences -- will have Nadir Godrej as chairperson and will be controlled by Adi, Nadir and their immediate families.

Pirojsha Godrej, 42, son of Adi, will be the executive vice chairperson of GIG and will succeed Nadir as the chairperson in August 2026, the statement said. In the statement, the Godrej family termed the split as "an ownership realignment" of the shareholdings in the Godrej companies.

"The realignment has been arrived at in a respectful and mindful way to maintain harmony and to better align ownership in acknowledgement of the differing visions of the Godrej family members," it said.

"This will help maximize strategic direction, focus, and agility, and will accelerate the process of creating long-term value for shareholders and all other stakeholders." Both Groups will continue to use the Godrej brand and are committed to growing and strengthening their shared heritage.

Lawyer-turned-serial entrepreneur Ardeshir Godrej and his brother in 1897 succeeded at locksmithing after failed ventures into hand-fashioned medical devices. Since Ardeshir Godrej did not have any children of his own, the leadership of the group passed to his younger brother, Pirojsha. Pirojsha, in turn, had four children: Sohrab, Dosa, Burjor, and Naval.

The management of the group eventually transitioned to the descendants of Burjor (Adi and Nadir) and Naval (Jamshyd and Smita). Sohrab, having no children, and Dosa, whose only child Rishad also had no children, did not continue the lineage in the family business.

Godrej & Boyce (G&B) will retain ownership of real estate assets worth crores of rupees, primarily located in prime areas of Mumbai suburbs. A separate agreement will be established to manage the ownership rights of these properties.

Godrej & Boyce (G&B) possesses 3,400 acres of land in Mumbai, which includes a substantial 3,000-acre plot in Vikhroli. This Vikhroli land is estimated to hold a development potential exceeding ₹1 lakh crore. Of this expanse, approximately 1,000 acres are designated for development, while 1,750 acres are adorned with mangroves, serving as a habitat for rare plant and bird species. Unfortunately, around 300 acres of this land have already been encroached upon.