Gogoa1 Unveils RTO approved Efficient EV Solutions for 50 popular two-wheeler models

SRV Media

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17: Marking this Independence Day, GoGoA1 proudly unveiled its revolutionary EV solutions, setting a new standard for efficiency, sustainability, and technological advancement. GoGoA1, a pioneering electric vehicle (EV) service provider launched its “RTO approved and affordable and low-cost Electric Vehicle (EV) Conversion Kits” designed specifically for over 50 popular two-wheeler models which include 45+ models from popular brands like Hero Honda, Hero and Honda and 5 variants of Honda Activa. The EV conversion kits were launched by Founder and CEO of GoGoA1 Shrikant Shinde at a mega event held in Navi Mumbai on 15th August 2023. The company additionally indicated new brands under its umbrella which includes GoRento, Allygogo, Kimi Motors and 3P3 which are poised to become a major game changer aligned with the company’s mission of Ride into the Future.

The company also announced its upcoming Pre-Series A funding round to raise $1 million USD to accelerate its expansion and growth in the electric mobility market. As the world is preparing for a future dominated by sustainable transportation, GoGoA1 being a bootstrapped start-up till date now aims to meet the rising demand for EV retrofitting services and further solidify its position as a leader in the industry. With a mission to drive the transition to clean energy and reduce carbon emissions as per the Government of India’s initiative to have 70% EV transport, GoGoA1 has already transformed numerous traditional petrol and diesel ICE vehicles into eco-friendly electric variants.

Shrikant Shinde Founder and CEO of GoGoA1, expressed his enthusiasm for this groundbreaking launch, stating, "Bringing Cutting-Edge Electric Vehicle Solutions to our country is not just about innovation; it's about paving the way for a cleaner, greener future. We believe in driving progress while preserving our planet, and these EV solutions are a testament to our commitment to sustainability and a brighter tomorrow. We have embarked on a journey towards transforming transportation with localized solutions like renting electric scooters, retrofitting of existing popular two-wheelers in the domestic market, skill building & creating an employable pool for the EV ecosystem & more. Our dedication to innovation and environmental responsibility fuels our passion to provide accessible and efficient EV solutions for a better, cleaner, and more sustainable future."

The key features of the GoGoA1 EV Conversion Kits include Universal Compatibility for a diverse range of two-wheeler models, long Battery Life, easy installation and many more features. Through its state-of-the-art technologies and unwavering commitment to innovation, the company has garnered widespread recognition for its contribution to a greener and more sustainable future. The company also has over 50 patented designs of kits and their components which gives a broad overview of the growth and vision for the coming future.

Shrikant Shinde further added about the current EV conversion in India, “We have around 22cr 2 wheelers on road in India. Around 18- 20% of 2 wheelers are used for commercial applications. With the current Government policies, all commercial 2-wheeler vehicles should be 100% electric by 2027. We are expecting 40% will be retrofitted and refurbished electric vehicles which is approximately 1.6cr of the total number of vehicles. These added retrofit EV 2 wheelers will help in creating various job opportunities in retrofitting, refurbishing and servicing sector.”

The new EV Conversion Kits from GoGoA1 are set to transform the way people perceive and interact with their two-wheelers. With the rising demand for eco-friendly transportation options, the conversion kits will empower motorcycle and scooter enthusiasts to seamlessly transition their gasoline-powered vehicles into electric ones. By enabling this conversion process, GoGoA1 is catering to the evolving needs of environmentally-conscious consumers while also encouraging a reduction in carbon emissions and air pollution.

GoGoA1's groundbreaking approach to EV retrofitting has already earned accolades from customers and industry experts alike. The upcoming fundraising campaign is set to fuel the company's growth and solidify its position as an industry leader. GoGoA1 has been empanelled by the Delhi State Government to be part of the retrofitting mission to convert 15year old and above ICE vehicles into EV

GoGoA1 is a pioneering electric vehicle retrofit company committed to driving the adoption of sustainable mobility solutions worldwide. By converting conventional vehicles into electric variants, GoGoA1 strives to reduce carbon emissions and promote cleaner, greener transportation options. The company's cutting-edge technologies, unwavering commitment to innovation, and dedication to customer satisfaction have positioned it at the forefront of the electric mobility revolution. Starting in 2011, GoGoA1 catered to supplying EV components to students of IITs and other engineering colleges. In 2019, pooling all the experience thus gained in the industry, the bootstrapped start-up launched the first of its product — a retrofit conversion kit that could transform a fuel-run motorcycle into an electric one. The conversion kits are approved by ARAI and authorized by the RTO.

For more information visit www.gogoa1.com.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor