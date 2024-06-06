'Golam' Breaks New Ground with Cutting-Edge AR Marketing Ahead of June 07 Release

VMPL

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 6: The upcoming mystery crime thriller 'Golam' has launched a revolutionary interactive Augmented Reality (AR) experience, marking a historic moment in movie marketing. This cutting-edge initiative is the first-ever immersive and interactive AR experience developed for the film industry.

The film features Ranjith Sajeev, Dileesh Pothan, Chinnu Chandni, Sunny Wayne, Sidhique, and Alencier in lead roles.

The AR provides a 360-degree immersive experience, allowing viewers to engage and interact deeply with the film's intriguing plot. Users can easily access this experience by the link or by scanning a QR code with their smartphones or tablets, giving them access to exclusive, interactive content available on both Android and iOS platforms.

The AR experience was developed by Mumbai based Metavian Technologies Pvt Ltd. CEO, Anupam Saikia, Senior Techno-creative associate Narayan Nair, and Manoj Menon with their team. This AR experience is a significant milestone, not just for 'Golam', but for the entire film industry. It required the use of advanced software for image editing, video editing, 3D modelling, animation, and more, to create a truly immersive experience. The development team innovatively has used AI to create realistic renditions, ensuring a seamless and engaging experience. This pioneering effort sets a new benchmark in movie marketing and communications, offering an unparalleled interactive experience that engages audiences like never before.

The innovative AR teaser showcases the groundbreaking technology, offering audiences a preview of the film's intriguing storyline and enhancing their engagement through immersive, interactive elements.

'Golam' is produced by Anne & Sajeev for Fragrant Nature Film Creations. The film is directed by debutant Samjad and written by Praveen Viswanath and Samjad. Uday Ramachandran is the executive producer. Vijay is the cinematographer, and Aby Salvin Thomas composes the music and background score. Lyrics are penned by Vinayak Sasikumar. Mahesh Bhuvanend edited the film, with sound design by Vishnu Govind and sound mixing by Vishnu Sujathan. Pratheesh Krishna is the chief associate director, and Nimesh Tanur handles art direction.

Production Controller is Jinu P K. Srik Varier handles color grading. Casting is by Binoy Nambala, makeup is by Ranjith Manaliparambil, and Manjusha Radhakrishnan is the costume designer. Visual effects are created by Pictorial FX, with still photography by Jestin James. Bibin Xavier and Binosh Thankachan are finance controllers. YellowTooths and Tivity created the publicity designs. Dr. Sangeetha Janachandran (Stories Social) handles marketing and communication. 'Golam' is distributed by Fragrant Nature Film Creations through Sree Priya Combines. In theatres from 07 June 2024. Golam AR Experience Link: https://golamar.in

