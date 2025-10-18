Gold Prices Soar on Dhanteras 2025: 24-Carat Hits Rs 13,277 Per Gram; 158% Jump Since Last Diwali

Gold prices are currently skyrocketing as the festive and wedding seasons as arrived across the world with Diwali and Christmas ahead. On Friday, October 17, a day before Dhanteras 2025, the price of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 13,277 per gram. Meanwhile, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 12,170 per 10 grams, and 18-carat gold was at Rs 9,958 per 10 grams. Amid these soaring prices, many investors are wondering: Is it worth buying gold this Dhanteras?

Gold prices have seen a sharp rise since last Diwali. This year the price of gold has reached an all-time high 39 times. On November 1, 2022, gold was priced at Rs 50,441 per 10 grams, which climbed to Rs 1,30,233 per 10 grams on October 17, 2025 — a 158% increase during this period.

According to a report by Business Standard, market expert Alok Jain said that on Friday, gold was trading at $4,380 per ounce, up from below $4,000 a week ago. “The speed at which prices are rising is impressive but also concerning. Such rapid movement often signals potential instability in the financial system,” he stated.

Despite the significant rise in prices, domestic demand for gold is expected to remain high as the wedding season begins after the festive period. Additionally, central banks continue to invest heavily in gold, which could support further price increases in the future.

In just two months, gold has risen from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.30 lakh per 10 grams, while silver prices surged from Rs 110 per gram to Rs 180 per gram.