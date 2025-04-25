Google Gemini a collaborator to fulfil humans' creative desire, curiosity: Shekar Khosla, VP Mktg, Google India

New Delhi [India], April 25 : Google Gemini, the generative artificial intelligence tool of technology major Google, can be a great collaborator for humans in fulfilling their creative desire and curiosity - from creating customized videos just on a basis of a prompt, classes for students, troubleshooting through visuals, converting reports into a podcast for simple understanding, and what not. The use cases are endless.

Google Gemini showcased some of its tools today at an event in the national capital, offering firsthand experiences to tech enthusiasts and media personnel.

Google shared Gemini's top use cases in India, spanning diverse needs: simplifying complex information, offering 'how-to' guides, generating creative ideas, assisting with writing, and even culinary exploration.

Speaking to ANI, Shekar Khosla, Vice President of Marketing, Google India, explained how these tools can become a collaborator for people.

"Those who have adopted these AI tools say their productivity levels have risen, creativity improved, and confidence has elevated," Khosla told ANI.

He cited an example about a boy who prepared for his first job interview through Google Gemini. He mentioned another teacher who utilised Google Gemini to prepare lessons for the students, a mother who makes learning fun for her children, and a retiree who uses AI for filing income tax returns.

"Google Gemini is adding value in the day-to-day activities of people by becoming a collaborator," he said. "This is not a replacement for humans. It is human augmentation. Humans will always be deciding when to use, how to use, and where to use it. And that is what Google Gemini," Shekar Khosla said.

Google Gemini particularly showcased five new, powerful features:

Gemini's advanced users can now generate high-resolution, eight-second videos using its state-of-the-art Veo 2 model.

Simply describe the scene you want, and bring your ideas to life on screen. This builds on our powerful image capabilities - powered by our Imagen 3 model, helping you generate richer detail and higher-quality images in various styles directly from your text prompts.

For refining text or code, Canvas tool offers a new interactive workspace within Gemini. Need to work through the logic for a new app or 'vibe code' a new game together? Collaborate directly with Gemini in this interactive space, iterating easily with changes appearing in real-time, making Gemini feel like a true coding partner.

Going beyond text and voice.

With Gemini Live, Android users can now talk to Gemini and show things via live video or screen sharing. Imagine the exciting possibilities: point your camera at a cluttered space for instant organization help, get instant advice on an outfit by showing your wardrobe, troubleshoot a problem visually, brainstorm based on your surroundings, or even get feedback on your work by sharing your screen.

You can save hours on research. Use Deep Research (powered by our most intelligent model, Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental) to get comprehensive reports synthesizing information from across the web in minutes. Gemini even shows its 'thinking' process as it researches.

Google Gemini users can learn on the go with Podcast-Style audio overviews.

You can also instantly convert documents or research into a personalized podcast. Gemini's Audio Overview features two AI hosts who discuss your content, summarizing, connecting ideas, and offering perspectives in an engaging audio format for easy learning on the move.

In another tool, you can upload your materials, get summaries, ask questions, and transform information into formats like audio discussions.

These features, combined with ongoing advancements, truly bring Google's vision of a helpful, personal AI collaborator to life, ready to assist in ways that uniquely benefit all, the technology major believes.

Manish Gupta, Senior Director, Google Deepmind said "Gemini represents Google's most state-of-the-art AI models designed to push boundaries, enabling experiences that were previously unimaginable - for instance, creating video with Veo 2 or having interactive intuitive conversations with Gemini Live. We're continuing to push the envelope in our goal to build a truly personal, helpful AI assistant for everyone."

Separately, Google and Kantar released a study to understand Gen AI adoption, potential, and impact among people in India, surveying over 8,000 people across 18 cities.

The study found that while AI excitement is high, it's still early days for adoption: 60 per cent aren't familiar with AI, and only 31 per cent have tried any Generative AI tool.

The research also showed a strong, innate desire among Indians to improve and excel, with the majority seeking to boost productivity (72 per cent), enhance creativity (77 per cent), and communicate more effectively (73 per cent) in their daily lives.

On average, 75 per cent of Indians desire a daily growth collaborator.

The study underlines the massive headroom for Gen-AI adoption in India, people's desire to use such tools to excel in life, and how Google Gemini is helping Indians boost their confidence and capabilities. Gen AI tools like Gemini are increasingly meeting this desire of a collaborative guide.

