Government awarded around 75 port development projects in major ports in the last 3 years: Sonowal

New Delhi [India], December 4 : Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday informed the Parliament that the government has awarded around 75 port development projects in major ports in the last three years.

Under the Maritime India Vision (MIV) 2030, the number of major port capacity increased from 1598 MMTPA in Financial Year 2022 to 1630 MMTPA in Financial Year 2024, Sonowal said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

Overall, vessel turnaround time (TAT) reduced from 53 hours in financial year 2022 to 48 hours in financial year 2024, and ship berth day output increased from 16,000 MT in financial year 2022 to 18,900 MT in financial year 2024, the minister said.

He said that over the past three years, there has been a 37 percent increase in the capital expenditure to Rs 7571 crore in Financial Year 2024 (from Rs 5527 crore in Financial Year 2022) by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, including a 54 percent increase in Gross Budget Support (GBS) to Rs 1687 crore in Financial Year 2024 (from Rs 1099 crore in Financial Year 2022), which is primarily towards the achievements of goals and targets outlined under MIV 2030.

"In the past 3 years, around 75 port development projects have been awarded in major ports, which include projects for enhancement of cargo handling capacity and operational efficiency."

The minister said that the increase in maritime trade over the past three years has significantly boosted employment opportunities across the sector.

The growth in cargo handling, expansion of port infrastructure, and rising coastal and inland waterway operations have led to the creation of jobs in logistics, shipping, port operations, shipbuilding, and related industries.

Additionally, initiatives promoting cruise tourism and maritime services have further expanded employment prospects, contributing to economic growth and skill development in the sector.

The ministry is also monitoring and evaluating the outcomes of MIV 2030, the statement added. The ministry has developed the Sagarmanthan Portal, which includes modules such as KPIs, projects, and long-term strategies, the release added.

This portal provides comprehensive visibility into the progress made by organisations and wings under the Ministry across various parameters, including capital expenditure, traffic, port performance, and the physical and financial progress of projects. It also aids in regular reviews and guiding organisations effectively.

Additionally, the Ministry has established functional cellsViksit Bharat Sankalp (ViBhaS) at the Ministry level and Neel Arth Vision Implementation Cells (NAVIC) at the organisation levelto facilitate tracking progress across key themes and driving ideation and innovation for future initiatives, as per the release.

