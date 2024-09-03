Government committed to creating a conducive environment for employment generation and economic growth: Dr Mandaviya

New Delhi [India], September 3 : As part of the ongoing series of stakeholder consultations on the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme, Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Labour and Employment and Youth Affairs and Sports, chaired an introductory meeting with representatives from employers' organisations in New Delhi on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the meeting was also attended by Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje, Secretary (L&E), Smt. Sumita Dawra, and senior officials of the Ministry.

During the meeting, Mandaviya highlighted that the Employment Linked Incentive Scheme is a crucial step towards achieving the shared objective of creating a more prosperous and inclusive India.

He stressed that the success of the scheme depends on the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders, including the government, businesses, and workers.

"Employment generation is a top priority for the government, and the ELI Scheme is a step in the right direction to achieve this goal. We are committed to working closely with stakeholders to design a scheme that is robust, inclusive, and aligned with the needs of the economy," he said.

The Union Minister encouraged suggestions from the Organisations on the formulation of the ELI scheme, emphasising its role in promoting employment generation and providing meaningful and sustainable jobs for the youth of India.

Secretary (L&E) provided an overview of the ELI scheme's components and reaffirmed the government's commitment to creating job opportunities. In addition to the ELI scheme, other issues related to labour welfare and employment generation were also discussed during the meeting, which included a presentation on the proposed scheme.

Representatives from various Employer Organisations shared their insights on the scheme and other labour welfare initiatives being undertaken by the government.

Mandaviya assured the Employer Organisations that such consultations would be an ongoing process, and the government is keen on receiving their valuable input to ensure that policies and schemes are developed in a way that promotes fairness, inclusivity, and equitable growth.

The meeting was attended by representatives from CII, FICCI, ASSOCHAM, PHDCCI, All India Organisation of Employers (AIOE), Laghu Udyog Bharati, Indian Council of Small Industries (ICSI), Federation of Association of Small Industries of India (FASII), All India Association of Industries (AIAI), All India Manufacturers' Organization (AIMO), Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE), and Employers Federation of India (EFI).

