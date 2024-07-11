Government e-Marketplace (GeM) will use AI and machine learning to enhance orders

New Delhi [India], July 11 : The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) is set to use AI and machine learning technology to facilitate orders on the GeM portal, according to a release on Thursday.

The government stated that GeM is leveraging advanced technologies like AI and ML to improve its services. Initiatives such as the AI-based chatbot and intelligent search capabilities are being developed to enhance user experience and streamline operations.

"GenAI-based chatbot is currently deployed on the UAT environment of GeM. Q & A of this AI chatbot are being fine-tuned. Production deployment (as a beta version) is planned for 2nd week of July 2024. The Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of orders on the GeM portal has doubled in FY 24 compared to last year" said the government.

GeM has been a game-changer for businesses, providing a platform for buying and selling goods and services. Over the years, GeM has seen remarkable growth, facilitating millions of orders worth billions of rupees.

To support Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), GeM has introduced new policies to reduce transaction charges significantly. This move aims to create more opportunities for small businesses and sellers on the platform.

GeM is also focusing on enhancing the seller experience through initiatives like Seller Connect and the GeM SAHAYAK program. These programs aim to simplify onboarding processes, reduce fees, and provide training and support to sellers and buyers.

The government added that a Pan-India network of trained and 3rd party certified Accredited Trainers called GeM SAHAYAKs is being rolled out to handhold sellers and buyers for onboarding support, enhancing business opportunities, and smooth navigation on the GeM portal.

The GeM SAHAYAK program will formalize, standardize, and democratize capacity-building and consultancy practices in the market. This program will generate employment opportunities for around 5,000 candidates over time while enhancing GeM's grassroots presence.

In addition, GeM is expanding its offerings with initiatives like "The Aabhar Collection," showcasing unique gift hampers of indigenous products. This initiative not only promotes local artisans and products but also caters to official events and ceremonies.

Overall, GeM's efforts are geared towards empowering businesses, fostering growth, and creating a conducive environment for buyers and sellers to thrive in the digital marketplace.

The GMV for FY24 stands at Rs 4,03,688 crore, whereas during FY23 it was Rs 2,01,113 crore. Since its inception, GeM has facilitated more than 2.21 crore orders worth over Rs 9.21 lakh crore.

