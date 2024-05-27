Government to host PRAGATI-2024 event for Ayurveda innovation

New Delhi [India], May 27 : The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) is set to host "Pharma Research in AyurGyan and Techno Innovation (PRAGATI-2024)" at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi on May 28.

"This event focuses on exploring research opportunities and fostering collaboration between CCRAS and the Ayurveda drug industry" said Ministry of Ayush.

The meeting will also focus on utilizing research outcomes and technologies developed by CCRAS. The primary goal is to maximize the potential of Ayurveda stakeholders in drug and device development by connecting researchers with industrial partners involved in manufacturing Ayurveda formulations and technological innovations.

The key discussion points include establishing robust networks for collaborative research in quality control, drug standardization, product development, and validation.

The event will also identify potential industrial partners with in-house R&D facilities and explore opportunities for capacity building for researchers in drug manufacturing and product development.

Additionally, it aims to assist Ayurveda professionals in initiating start-ups and incubating centres, promoting entrepreneurship in Ayurvedic pharmaceutics.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Ayush will inaugurate the program, while the Director General of CCRAS will lead the interactive meeting, emphasizing the importance of research-based, quality, safe, and effective Ayurveda products.

According to the Ministry of AYUSH, representatives from 35 pharmaceutical companies, including CEOs from firms such as Himalaya, Emami, Baidyanath, Dabur, IMPCL, Arya Vaidya Sala, Oushadhi, and IMPCOPS, will attend. Experts from organizations like CII, Ayush Excil, PCIMH, and NRDC will also join.

A dossier detailing 35 formulations and three instruments developed or in progress by CCRAS, including Ayush 64, Ayush SG, and Ayush Gutti, will be presented for discussion and review.

The expected outcome of PRAGATI-2024 is to identify potential industrial partners willing to collaborate with CCRAS, exchange scientific knowledge, and utilise research outcomes and products in Ayurvedic drug development. This initiative will enhance networking and institutional linkages, ultimately benefiting Ayurvedic clinicians and patients.

