Government utilised 37.28 % of budgeted effective capex in H1FY25

New Delhi [India], December 24 : The central government has utilized only 37.28 per cent of the budgeted Effective Capital Expenditure (ECE) in the first half of the financial year 2024-25, according to the data released by the Ministry of Finance.

The ECE represents the total capital outlay of the government aimed at building capital assets and related expenditures. It is calculated as the sum of Capital Expenditure and grants-in-aid for the creation of capital assets.

It said "In H1 of FY 2024-25, the Effective Capital Expenditure was Rs 5.60 lakh crore"

For the financial year 2024-25, the government had estimated the ECE at Rs 15.02 lakh crore in the Budget. This includes Rs 11.11 lakh crore of Central Capex, Rs 4.15 lakh crore as direct Capital Expenditure and Rs 1.45 lakh crore as grants-in-aid for the creation of capital assets to states.

The Ministry of Finance however emphasized that this spending reflects the government's commitment to enhancing infrastructure and creating durable assets for long-term economic growth.

The total government expenditure in H1 of FY 2024-25 is calculated at 21.11 lakh crore or about 43.8 per cent of budget estimate. The total budgeted expenditure for FY 2024-25 was estimated at Rs 48.21 lakh crore.

On revenue account, the government has spent 45.7 per cent or Rs 16.97 lakh crore of the total budgeted amount of Rs 37.09 lakh crore.

From this Rs 1.45 lakh crore was spent on Grant-in-Aid for capital assets. Rs 27.12 lakh crore was spent on Interest payments, Defence Services (Revenue), Pension, Major Subsidies and Grants-in-Aid to States & Union Territories.

Against a Budget Estimate of Rs 11,62,940 crore Rs 5,15,010 lakh crore was paid towards interest against borrowings in the H1 OF FY 2024-25.

For Defence Services the budget estimate was Rs 2,82,773 lakh crore against this Rs 1,45,181 lakh crore was spent in the first half of FY 2024-25.

Towards Grants in Aid to States & UTs was budgeted for RS 6,41,460 lakh crore against this Rs 2,39,296 lakh crore was allocated in the first six months of the current fiscal.

For major Subsidies against a budgeted amount of Rs 3,81,175 lakh crore Rs 2,14,658 crore was allocated in the first half of FY25.

Lastly government paid a Pension of Rs 1,48,989 lakh crore from the budgetry allocation of RS 2,43,296 Lakh crore.

