Govt clarifies: Certificates from accredited driver training schools do not exempt from driving test requirements

New Delhi [India], June 1 : The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has issued a clarification regarding the rules and regulations governing Accredited Driver Training Centers (ADTC) and driving schools, in response to recent media reports.

According to a press release, the ministry has emphasized that there are no anticipated changes to the existing provisions from June 1, 2024.

The rules about ADTCs, codified under Rules 31B to 31J of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989, were introduced via GSR 394(E) on June 7, 2021, and have been effective since July 1, 2021.

These rules outline the standards and procedures for accrediting driver training centres, aimed at improving the quality of driver education and safety on the roads.

Additionally, Section 12 of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, 1988, which deals with the licensing and regulation of driving schools, was amended by the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019.

This amendment added subsections (5) and (6), which pertain specifically to schools or establishments accredited by a body notified by the Central Government.

The accreditation for ADTCs can be granted by the State Transport Authority or any authorized agency notified by the Central Government, based on the recommendations of testing agencies mentioned in Rule 126 of CMVR, 1989.

Upon successful completion of a course at an ADTC, candidates receive a certificate (Form 5B) as per sub-rule (iii) of Rule 31E of CMVR, 1989. This certificate exempts the holder from the driving test requirement under the proviso to sub-rule (2) of Rule 15 of CMVR, 1989.

Conversely, other driving schools established under Rule 24 of CMVR, 1989, which have less stringent requirements compared to ADTCs, issue a different certificate upon course completion (Form 5) as per sub-rule (d) of Rule 27 of CMVR, 1989.

However, this certificate does not exempt the holder from the driving test requirement under the same proviso of Rule 15.

The Ministry has reiterated that, regardless of the exemptions mentioned, the ultimate authority to issue a driving license rests with the licensing authority.

Applicants for a driving license must accompany their applications with either Form 5 or Form 5B, as applicable.

