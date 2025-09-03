Govt of Odisha signs MoUs worth Rs. 2,655 crore at SEMICON India 2025

New Delhi [India], September 3 : The Government of Odisha signed two major Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs. 2,655 crore on the opening day of SEMICON India 2025. As per an official press release issued by the Government of Odisha, the MoUs were inked on Tuesday with TopTrack Hi-Tech PCB, which will invest Rs. 1,005 crore in an advanced printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing facility, and Sancode Technologies Limited, which plans a Rs. 1,650 crore facility with support from its global partners.

The Electronics & Information Technology (E&IT) Department of the Odisha government is participating in SEMICON India 2025, being held from September 2 to 4 at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, through a dedicated Odisha Pavilion.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the pavilion and was joined by senior officials, including E&IT Minister Mukesh Mahaling, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Principal Secretary Vishal Dev, and Special Secretary Manas Ranjan Panda.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "Aligned with the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision, Odisha is committed to becoming a powerhouse in India's electronics and semiconductor journey. It is a matter of immense pride for us that our institutions, NIT Rourkela and PMEC Berhampur, have played a crucial role in the first Made-in-India chip, showcasing the extraordinary talent and innovation nurtured in our state."

On the sidelines of the event, the Chief Minister held high-level meetings with global semiconductor companies. RIR Power Electronics briefed him on its upcoming SiC wafer fabrication facility, expected to begin commercial production in March 2026.

India's first Integrated Device Manufacturing (IDM) facility for SiC-based compound semiconductors. SicSem Pvt. Ltd. has emerged as a landmark investment worth Rs. 2,067 crore.

An advanced packaging 3D glass packaging unit by 3D Glass Solutions Inc., with a proposed investment of Rs. 1,944 crore

The Odisha leadership also engaged with Western Digital, Renesas, NXP Semiconductors, Siemens, and Micron, who showed interest in talent collaborations with IIT Bhubaneswar and other institutions. Ajit Manocha, President and CEO of SEMI, praised Odisha's semiconductor policies and invited the Chief Minister to Semicon Japan later this year.

To accelerate growth, the state has introduced two new policies, the Electronics Component Manufacturing (ECM) Policy 2025 and the Odisha Semiconductor Manufacturing & Fabless Policy 2025. Both aim to attract investment across the electronics value chain with lucrative incentives and single-window clearances.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor