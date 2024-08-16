Govt reshuffles secretaries in several ministries including finance, commerce and defence

New Delhi [India], August 16 : The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has cleared a series of high-profile bureaucratic appointments in various ministries, marking a reshuffling of leadership in key departments. The latest appointments, which include new postings across finance, defence, and minority affairs, reflect the government's emphasis on experience and continuity.

Vivek Joshi, IAS, who currently serves as Secretary in the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, has been appointed as the Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). This role places him at the helm of India's human resources policy framework, especially in civil services management, under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, IAS, the current Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), will transition to the Department of Defence, Ministry of Defence, after being appointed as an Officer on Special Duty.

He will take over as Secretary, Department of Defence, upon the completion of the tenure of Aramane Giridhar on October 31, 2024. Singh's term has been extended beyond his superannuation, allowing him to serve until October 31, 2026. His previous role in industry and trade promotion will be crucial as India continues to bolster its defence manufacturing capabilities.

Katikithala Srinivas, IAS, currently serving as Secretary in the Ministry of Minority Affairs, has been appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. This transition highlights the government's focus on urban development, housing, and infrastructure, critical sectors driving the nation's economic growth and urbanization efforts.

Manoj Govil, IAS, Secretary in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance. With Govil now steering the Department of Expenditure, he will oversee the allocation and management of government resources, further supporting India's fiscal policies and public finance reforms.

Vandana Gurnani, IAS, currently in her cadre, has been appointed as Secretary (Coordination) in the Cabinet Secretariat.

Chandra Sekhar Kumar, IAS, Special Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, has been appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs, succeeding Katikithala Srinivas.

Neelam Shammi Rao, IAS, the Central Provident Fund Commissioner, will take on the role of Secretary, National Commission for Minorities, Ministry of Minority Affairs. Her experience in labour and employment will be instrumental in her new role, especially in overseeing policies for minority welfare.

Punya Salila Srivastava, IAS, currently the Special Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office, has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. She will eventually take over as Secretary in the department, reinforcing leadership at a critical time for India's health sector.

The Government of India has appointed Jafar Malik, IAS, to the post of Deputy Secretary in the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

