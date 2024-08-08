Grab Exclusive Deals on Sennheiser's Premium Audio Range During Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], August 8: Sennheiser, a German audio giant, and a pioneer in audio technology, has announced attractive deals across its range of premium products during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival starting August 6 to 11, 2024 for all users.

The sale will offer customers an opportunity to get their hands-on Sennheiser's range of bestselling premium audio products such as Profile USB Microphone, HD 25 Headphones, XS Wireless 1 Headmic Set, MOMENTUM 4, ACCENTUM Wireless Headphones, ACCENTUM Plus headphones, MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 and ACCENTUM True Wireless.

Designed for podcasters, streamers, and gamers, the Sennheiser, Profile USB Microphone delivers pristine audio effortlessly. Its USB-C connection means no complex setup - just plug in and record. With a cardioid condenser capsule, it captures your voice clearly while minimizing background noise. Adjust the tilt angle and use the optional boom arm for perfect positioning. Experience professional-grade sound without the hassle. Grab yours now for just INR 7,990 on Amazon.

With the ACCENTUM Plus headphones, you can enjoy an extended 50-hour battery life on a single charge, providing uninterrupted entertainment throughout your travels. Furthermore, equipped with adaptive hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) technology, these headphones ensure that ambient noise is effectively suppressed. But the innovation doesn't end there, The ACCENTUM Plus headphones offer a unique sound personalization feature, allowing you to optimize the audio output to match your individual hearing profile. Whether you prefer a bass-heavy sound or a more balanced audio experience, these headphones can be customized to meet your preferences. Additionally, the built-in 5-band equalizer provides further flexibility for tailoring the sound to your liking. They are available at a price of INR 13,990 on Amazon.

Sennheiser HD 25 headphones are the go-to choice for DJs worldwide. Designed to excel in loud environments, they deliver exceptional sound clarity and isolation. Perfect for both DJs and cameramen, their lightweight design and one-ear monitoring feature offer unparalleled convenience. Grab yours now for just INR 10,490 on Amazon.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 represents the pinnacle of high-end audio technology for discerning listeners. These premium true wireless earbuds offer superior sound quality with customizable equalizer settings and support for high-resolution audio codecs like AAC, aptX, and aptX Adaptive. Equipped with active noise cancellation and transparent hearing modes, the Momentum True Wireless 4 provides an immersive listening experience while allowing users to stay aware of their surroundings when needed. The earbuds feature up to 12 hours of playback time on a single charge, extendable to 36 hours with the included charging case, and boast a sleek, ergonomic design for a comfortable fit. With intuitive touch controls, voice assistant integration, and voice clarity improvements through advanced microphone technology, the Momentum True Wireless 4 is designed to deliver a top-tier audio experience for both everyday use and critical listening sessions. The White Silver variant is available on sale at INR 18,990 on Amazon.in.

Experience ultimate freedom with the XS WIRELESS 1 HEADMIC SET. Designed for singers and presenters, this all-in-one wireless system delivers crystal-clear audio without limitations. Setting up is a breeze thanks to the intuitive stationary receiver. Simply connect and go - no complicated menus or confusing settings. The lightweight headset microphone and compact bodypack transmitter move with you, providing ultimate comfort and freedom for energetic performances. Grab yours now for just INR 28,290 on Amazon.

The MOMENTUM 4 Wireless has been designed to elevate the standard even higher with best-in-class sound and cutting-edge Adaptive Noise Cancellation. The headset has an outstanding battery life of up to 60 hours and is packed with intelligent, user-friendly features that improve every contact. Navigating music, calls, and voice assistants is simple and intuitive with the MOMENTUM 4 Wireless' touchpad interface thanks to speech and audible instructions. Due to Bluetooth device management, which enables simultaneous connection of several devices, setup is also made simple. The Momentum 4 Special Edition (Copper) headphones are available at INR 22,990. Click here to purchase Momentum 4 SE Copper headphones - Amazon.in.

For those who prefer a wireless experience, the ACCENTUM Wireless headphones offer all the same exceptional features in a sleek, cord-free design. With the same extended battery life and hybrid ANC technology, these headphones provide the ultimate freedom to enjoy your music on the go. Plus, with a range of sound modes available, including Bass Boost and Podcast mode, you can effortlessly adapt the audio to suit your mood and preferences. Click here to purchase ACCENTUM Wireless Headphones at a price of INR 10,990 on Amazon.

