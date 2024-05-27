Gramin T10 Cricket Tournament Celebrates Spectacular Success in Its 3rd Season

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 27: The Gramin T10 Cricket Tournament conceived by Dhiraj Deshmukh, is now in its third season, has once again enthralled cricket enthusiasts with its riveting matches and exceptional display of talent. This year's edition saw an unprecedented participation of 300 teams from various villages, clubs and talukas, totaling over 5000 players. Renowned actor Ritesh Deshmukh and esteemed actress Genelia Deshmukh graced the occasion as Chief Guests with their presence.

Gramin T10 - 2024, over 300 teams from Loha-Kandahar (District Nanded), Renapur , Udgir , Nilanga ,Latur city, and all talukas of the district showcased their prowess, with more than 5000 players exhibiting their best performances. Notable participation included 42 teams from Latur taluka, 32 from Latur town, 41 from Udgir, 15 from Ahmedpur, 22 from Chakur, 20 from Devni, 18 from Jalkot, 23 from Renapur, 26 from Shirur Anantpal, 32 from Ausa, 14 from Nilanga, and 13 from Loha-Kandhar taluka.

From this extensive talent pool, twelve exceptional teams emerged victorious to compete in the final four-day matches. The gripping final showdown Final Match between Latur City and Renapur, was hosted at the prestigious Latur Krida Sankul Ground.

The Gramin T10 is Conceived by visionary youth leader Dhiraj Deshmukh, MLA of Latur Gramin, the Gramin T10 Cricket Tournament is a budding platform for nurturing cricketing excellence at the grassroots level across rural Maharashtra.

In the words of Dhiraj Deshmukh: "I am immensely proud to witness the overwhelming success of the Gramin T10 Cricket Tournament in its third season. Our goal has always been to provide a platform for players from Rural Areas to shine and realize their potential and fostering talent at the grassroots level. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the participating teams and players for their dedication and sportsmanship."

MLA Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh's efforts in promoting the sports culture in Latur district have been very well appreciated.

The tournament was graced by esteemed chief guests, Maharashtra's beloved icons, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, whose presence will undoubtedly inspire and motivate the budding cricketers. The Deshmukh family kids were seen enjoying the tournament and cheering on the teams on every boundary.

About Gramin T10 Cricket Tournament:

The Gramin T10 Cricket Tournament is an annual cricketing extravaganza aimed at providing a platform for rural talent to showcase their cricketing skills and passion for the game. Organized under the leadership of Dhiraj Deshmukh, MLA of Latur Gramin, the tournament has gained widespread acclaim for its commitment to nurturing cricketing talent at the grassroots level.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor