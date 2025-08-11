Grand Graduation Ceremony Held at IPS Academy, 746 Students Conferred Certificates

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 11: The UGC Autonomous Institute, IPS Academy, Institute of Engineering and Science, hosted a grand and dignified Graduation Ceremony, celebrating the achievements of its graduating class. A total of 746 students from various departments were conferred graduation certificates during the event.

The ceremony commenced with the student procession representing all branches, followed by the academic procession led by the esteemed Chief Guest, Prof. Rajiv Tripathi, Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV), Bhopal. He was accompanied by Prof. Mohan Sen, Registrar of RGPV; Governing Body Chairman, Architect Achal K. Choudhary; Vice-Chairman, Mr. Yogendra Kumar Jain; and Principal, Dr. Archana Kirti Choudhary.

Presenting the annual progress report, Principal Dr. Archana Kirti Choudhary highlighted that the institute climbed four places in the Times Engineering Survey 2025, securing 27th rank nationally, 25th among private engineering institutions, and 6th in the Western Zone. The main campus currently offers 13 undergraduate and 8 postgraduate programs, while the off-campus center in Vijay Nagar runs 4 undergraduate programs. The institute also offers 3 undergraduate and 2 postgraduate courses tailored for working professionals in the industry.

Academic excellence was a major highlight, with 261 students receiving academic awards. Eight students published research papers in international journals, while 40 presented papers at national and 15 at international seminars/conferences. Over 1,400 students participated in various technical workshops. Alongside academics, students excelled in innovation and technical competitions.

In the Smart India Hackathon 2024 organized by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, five teams from the institute participated. Two teams, competing in Mohali and Bengaluru, won first prizes along with a cash award of ₹1 lakh each. Other participating teams secured positions among the top 1,500 out of 60,000 ideas submitted nationwide.

The institute's BAJA team delivered an outstanding performance in Autonomous BAJA 2024, winning the Overall Winner Award and securing AIR 1 in Physical Dynamic and Remote Driving System. The team's mentor was honored with the Dronacharya Award. Additionally, the team earned AIR 2 in both Business and Design Presentation categories.

The institute also hosted a TEDx event on March 8 this year, themed “Taramandal,” fostering an exchange of inspiring ideas that strengthened the spirit of innovation, connectivity, and social impact.

Governing Body Chairman, Architect Achal K. Choudhary, emphasized that success comes only through consistent effort and dedication, extending best wishes to the graduates. Chief Guest Prof. Rajiv Tripathi noted that a graduation degree is not an end but the beginning of innovation, responsible citizenship, and social contribution. Prof. Mohan Sen stressed the importance of charity, environmental conservation, and community service. Vice-Chairman Mr. Yogendra Kumar Jain wished the students a bright future.

The ceremony also honored outstanding performers with gold medals and accolades. Civil Engineering student Ms. Yashu Yadav received the Gold Medal for achieving a CGPA of 9.89. Mechanical Engineering student Mr. Mohammad Noorulain was awarded the Dr. A.N. Patel Gold Medal, while Ms. Priyanka Lilhare received the IGS Gold Medal for securing the highest marks in Geotechnical Engineering. Branch toppers from Computer Science, IT, IoT, Data Science, AI-ML, EC, EEE, Fire Technology, and Mechanical Engineering were also felicitated.

The vote of thanks was delivered by Dr. (Col.) Dinesh Kumar from the Electronics and Communication Department. The ceremony concluded with heartfelt speeches from Class of 2025 graduates Ovanshi Rathore, Oshi Sharma, and Anisha Khawse, who expressed gratitude to the institute for a memorable, inspiring, and emotional farewell. They described the day as one of the proudest moments of their lives.

