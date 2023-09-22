Grand launch of Toni&Guy flagship branch in Ahmedabad

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], September 22: Toni&Guy a Multi-award winning hairdressing brand is dedicated to helping its customers look and feel their best and they are taking their legacy forward by every passing day. Their team of skilled professionals are passionate about delivering top-notch grooming and beauty services that cater each unique style and preference.

A contemporary blend of Global salon standards and luxury are met at Toni&Guy. The salon is all set to host a grand launch of their flagship salon at Science City, Silver Radiance 2, Ahmedabad today i.e 22nd September 2023. Toni&Guy is excited to announce the opening of its new location with a Glam Gala Event which is also accompanied by a meet & greet and interactive session with Sahiba Arora. Sahiba is a multi-talented amazing soul fashion designer and stylist, also the founder of Sahiba Arora Couture.

Raghav Bhambri, Owner of Toni&Guy (North and West India) feels proud of providing an uplifting experience to his clients with his new branch Toni&Guy at Science City, Ahmedabad. He has been very keen at observing minute details of the salon just to make sure that everything is just perfect for the clients and everyone gets to experience the best. Raghav shares, “As the Master Franchisee of Toni&Guy in North & West India, we are thrilled to introduce our flagship outlet in Ahmedabad. With a legacy of excellence that spans the globe, Toni&Guy promises an unparalleled standard of fashion and style to the people of Ahmedabad. We bring the power of our international brand to this vibrant city, offering unmatched style, expertise, and innovation. Get ready, Ahmedabad, for the Ultimate Salon Experience!"

With its expert and friendly staff Toni&Guy has won the hearts of clients and here again in Ahmedabad, Science City Branch, they are ready to cater to people. As a franchise owner, I'm dedicated to making every client's journey of self-expression and confidence" says Bhakti Patel. The branch has arete products which are sustainable and nourishing in nature with Relaxing and Inviting Atmosphere designed specially for clients overall satisfaction at a convenient location. Their Services include, Haircut and Styling, Hair colouring and Highlights, Nail care, Nail Art, Manicure, Pedicure, Skincare and facials, Massage Therapies, Waxing and Makeup application. Celebrating beauty isn't just a profession; it's a passion.

