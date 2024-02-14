Grand Opening of HDFC Bank at The Park Residences, Oshiwara

VMPL

Oshiwara, Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14: The vibrant neighbourhood of Oshiwara welcomed a new addition to its landscape with the grand opening of HDFC Bank at The Park Residences. The inauguration ceremony was graced by esteemed dignitaries, Shri Ram Kadam ji, MLA from Ghatkopar West constituency, and Dr. Bharati Lavekar, MLA from Versova constituency, adding prestige to the event.

Abhishek Deshmukh, BBH HDFC, lauded the inauguration as a grand affair, emphasizing the positive ambience and energy exuded by the branch. He expressed confidence in the area's demographic and residents, projecting a tenfold increase in sales targets. Deshmukh extended heartfelt gratitude to Dr Bharati Lavekar and Shri Ram Kadam ji for honouring the occasion with their presence.

Dr Bharati Lavekar, after meticulously inspecting every aspect of the branch layout, praised its advantageous location for banking services. She conveyed her best wishes to the staff members and commended the decision to invite dignitaries from different constituencies, facilitating meaningful interactions.

In his address, Shri Ram Kadam ji underscored the importance of personal interactions and pledged his support to the bank officials, promising availability for matters concerning the Ghatkopar side. He also offered access to legal advice through his team, further solidifying his commitment to the community.

The bank officials expressed gratitude to Ms. Jaishree Agrawal for providing the property. Agrawal, founder of '7 Dimensions Realty', is renowned for her expertise in leasing properties to top-tier brands and managing redevelopment projects. Her extensive clientele in the residential sector includes celebrities and corporate houses, contributing significantly to her firm's success.

The opening of HDFC Bank at The Park Residences marks a significant milestone, promising enhanced banking services and fostering stronger community ties in the vibrant locality of Oshiwara.

