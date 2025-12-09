Greenyn Biotechnology Launches Insumate® mcIRBP-19 Bitter Melon Peptide, Targeting the Billion-Dollar Health Supplement Market

PRNewswire

Taichung [China], December 9: Backed by New Medical Association Certification, Insumate® Becomes the Only Bitter Melon Peptide Globally Recognized by FDA-NDI, SNQ, and the Taiwan Complementary Medicine Society (TCMS).

As global demand for scientifically validated metabolic health ingredients continues to rise, Greenyn Biotechnology Co., Ltd., a publicly listed biotechnology company in Taiwan, announced today that its flagship ingredient Insumate® mcIRBP-19 Bitter Melon Peptide has been awarded the "Excellent Product Quality Certification" by the Taiwan Complementary Medicine Society (TCMS).

This recognition positions Insumate® as the only bitter melon peptide ingredient to have simultaneously obtained:

- Certification from the Taiwan Complementary Medicine Society (TCMS)

- U.S. FDA New Dietary Ingredient (NDI) approval

- Symbol of National Quality (SNQ)

This combination of recognitions is currently unmatched among bitter-melon-derived functional ingredients worldwide.

According to Greenyn Biotechnology's General Manager and R&D lead Dr. Pang-Kuei Hsu, this certification confirms that the ingredient has passed stringent reviews covering raw materials, manufacturing, scientific validation, and clinical researchestablishing it as a trusted reference for medical professionals selecting nutritional support ingredients. Greenyn expects the new certification to further enhance the medical community's confidence in clinically supported functional ingredients and accelerate the company's expansion across the Asia-Pacific region.

Growing Demand for Metabolic Health Solutions: Greenyn Sets a New Benchmark with Evidence-Based Bitter Melon Peptide Research

Recent data from the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) highlights the increasing global need for metabolic health solutions. As of 2024, 589 million adults worldwideapproximately 1 in 9 peopleare living with diabetes, a number projected to reach 853 million by 2050.

Over 12 Years of Research, Three Major Certifications: Insumate® mcIRBP-19 Builds Strong Trust Among Professionals and Consumers

Greenyn spent over a decade collaborating with medical schools and biomedical research institutions in Taiwan to develop Insumate®. Using low-temperature supercritical extraction, the team successfully isolated the bioactive mcIRBP-19 peptide, a precisely sequenced small-molecule peptide extracted from bitter melon. This solvent-free process preserves peptide integrity and bioactivity, setting it apart from conventional solvent extraction methods that produce undefined polypeptide mixtures.

Patented 19-Peptide Directly Interacts with Insulin Receptors to Support Glucose Control

Research conducted by Greenyn shows that mcIRBP-19 directly interacts with insulin receptors through a unique binding site, activating downstream signaling pathways that support efficient glucose utilization.

Clinical studies in Taiwan demonstrated that consuming mcIRBP-19 for 12 weeks resulted in:

- around 14% reduction in fasting blood glucose

- over 22% reduction in triglycerides

- significant improvement in HbA1c

For sub-health populations, including aging individuals or those experiencing metabolic slowdown, international studies have shown that high doses of bitter melon components help maintain stable blood glucose levels and significantly improve HbA1c and triglycerides in older subgroups.

To date, more than seven SCI-indexed papers and three large-scale clinical trials involving over 200 subjects have validated its efficacy.

Dr. Tao-Ming Chen, President of the Taiwan Complementary Medicine Society (TCMS), emphasized:

"Products certified by the Taiwan Complementary Medicine Society have met strict standards in scientific validation, clinical evidence, and quality management, offering healthcare professionals a trustworthy reference for supportive nutrition. In recent years, bitter melon has become one of the most studied ingredients for metabolic and blood glucose support. Many products on the market claim to contain bitter melon; however, only by choosing patented formulas that carry the Society's certification can consumers truly support daily metabolic management and maintain better overall health."

This certification establishes Insumate® as a clinically supported functional ingredient suitable for long-term metabolic health management.

Expanding Globally: Strengthening International Presence

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global nutraceutical market is expected to grow from USD 458.5 billion in 2024 to USD 986.8 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 10.18%. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to exceed 30% of global market share by 2026, driven by rising demand for science-backed, clinically effective functional ingredients.

Greenyn has established multiple international collaborations and continues strengthening its presence across the Asia-Pacific region and global markets.

Insumate® has now expanded into more than ten countries, achieving commercial launches and demonstrating strong market acceptance across diverse regions.

The company will continue deepening and broadening its global partnerships while advancing regulatory pathways across Asia, the U.S., and the EU to support long-term international compliance.

Driving Taiwan's Biotech Industry from Manufacturing to Innovation

Dr. Hsu emphasized that Greenyn has developed multiple patented ingredients including Insumate® mcIRBP-19 Bitter Melon Peptide, Antromax® Antrodia cinnamomea mycelia, and other proprietary innovations. The company holds over 100 international patents, more than 30 global invention awards, and is certified under HACCP, ISO 22000, FSSC 22000, and Halal. Greenyn provides end-to-end services from raw material development to formulation design and full ODM/OEM manufacturing.

Greenyn aims to accelerate global collaborations and become the leading provider of scientifically validated functional ingredients across the Asia-Pacific and beyond.

