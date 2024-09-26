greytHR Releases 'HR Resilience and Well-Being Survey Report' on Human Resource Professional Day

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 26: In celebration of Human Resource Professional Day, greytHR has released the HR Resilience and Well-Being Survey Report. This report provides vital insights into the challenges faced by HR professionals, focusing on their resilience, well-being, and the support they require to excel in their roles.

The survey with over 380 HR professionals across various industries reveals significant findings about HR teams' pressures, particularly regarding stress, engagement, and retention. A notable trend identified in the survey is that 68.5% of the workforce has returned to the office, signalling a shift back towards in-office work arrangements. This return has brought new challenges for HR professionals, who must manage the reintegration process while balancing the ongoing demand for flexibility, with 24.5% of employees working in hybrid models and 7% fully remote.

Despite these challenges, HR professionals continue to play a crucial role in maintaining and enhancing organisational culture and employee well-being.

Key findings from the survey include:

* Work Arrangements: More than two-thirds (68.5%) of the workforce is back in the office, with 24.5% in hybrid models and 7% fully remote.

* Stress Levels: Stress continues to be a significant concern, with 69% of HR professionals feeling its impact45% occasionally and 24% frequently being under pressure.

* Preparedness: 41% of HR professionals feel somewhat equipped to handle their challenges, while 25% feel well-prepared and 18% very well-equipped.

* Key Challenges: Engagement (34%) and retention (27%) are the top concerns, followed by managing layoffs (16%), adapting to new technologies (12%), and ensuring compliance (11%).

* Support Needs: The survey identifies Professional Development and Training as a top priority, with 23% of respondents considering it essential for their growth. Additionally, 20% of HR professionals seek greater recognition and appreciation for their efforts, and 18% highlight the importance of flexibility in working hours or remote options.

Sayeed Anjum, Co-founder and CTO of greytHR states, "Our latest report underscores the vital role HR professionals play in every organization. As they manage significant responsibilities and support employee well-being, it is crucial that they receive the necessary support and recognition to continue excelling in their roles. The resilience of HR teams is key to the overall health and success of any business."

The survey findings emphasize the importance of providing HR professionals with the resources and support they need to thrive, ensuring their well-being while they continue to contribute effectively to their organizations.

Find the complete survey analysis, findings, and recommendations here.

