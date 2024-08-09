Grippon Embraces JSW steel Innovations with launch of Magsure for Future Steel Structures

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 9: Grippon Infrastructures, a prominent player in the infrastructure sector founded in 2014 by Abhishek Kothari, Rishabh Kankariya, Sagar Chopra, Abhinandan Kothari, and Raj Chopra, is thrilled to announce its expansion into Surat. This growth is marked by a strategic partnership with Mayank Jain, further strengthening its foothold in the industry.

As a leading Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) for JSW, Grippon Infrastructures has consistently been at the forefront of infrastructure development, working across private, public, and government projects. The company exclusively utilizes JSW products in its projects, specializing in roofing and replacing outdated industrial shades.

In a significant advancement, Grippon has introduced JSW's cutting-edge Magsure coating for steel structures. Magsure features a superior coating of zinc, magnesium, and aluminum on cold-rolled steel, setting a new benchmark in the industry. This innovative product, previously available only through imports, offers exceptional durability with a Salt Spray Test (SST) value exceeding 2000 hours, compared to the 200-500 hours of conventional coated products.

The launch event was graced by Mr. Sandeep Khanna, Vice President of JSW Coated Division Sales and Marketing, who inaugurated Magsure for Pre-Engineered Buildings (PEB). Mr. Khanna commended Grippon’s partnership with JSW and praised their accomplishments. He also shared JSW's vision across various sectors, including sports, paints, and infrastructure.

Mr. Khanna highlighted the growth potential in India's steel usage, noting that the current per capita consumption of 80 kg is significantly lower than other countries, underscoring the opportunity for expansion in the steel sector.

The expansion was also acknowledged by Mr. Nirav Madlewala, Secretary of the Southern Gujarat Chambers of Commerce, who lauded Grippon's contributions to infrastructure development. Additionally, Mr. Deepak Dhamale and Mr. Anandjee Mishra from JSW Gujarat recognized the vital role of both JSW and Grippon in driving steel innovation.

Grippon Infrastructures' current monthly production capacity of 2500 metric tons of steel from JSW reflects its rapid growth trajectory. The company offers an array of products including roofing sheets, decking sheets, purlins, and solar purlins, with plans for future expansion focused on sustainable steel structures, green building initiatives, and energy conservation.

Embracing its new tagline, “Infra Better,” Grippon Infrastructures is committed to advancing infrastructure with state-of-the-art steel solutions in collaboration with JSW Steel, aiming to contribute to the nation's growth.

About Grippon Infrastructures

Founded in 2014, Grippon Infrastructures is a leading infrastructure company based in Ahmedabad. Specializing in diverse projects across various sectors, the company is known for its expertise in using high-quality JSW products and pioneering advancements in steel solutions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor