GS Group of Companies: An Aim to Create Landmarks

New Delhi [India], August 2: Forming a real estate business and becoming your boss while providing your clients with the best service is an incredible idea for any real estate company owner. But building a company that provides excellent service and builds client trust can be challenging. It needs hard work, patience, and a perfect real estate business plan. If you have one of them missing in the process, you fail. Following these steps to handle the real estate business by providing outstanding service is what the CEO and Chairman of GS Group of companies did.

GS Group of Companies Overlook

GS Group of Companies is a leading progressive real estate development company. It has provided its clients with the best service in the real estate sector for 30 years. The head office of the company is in Hyderabad. GS Group of Companies provides excellent service in the real estate sector by developing commercial and residential buildings in and around the City of Pearls. Hyderabad. The motto of GS Group of Companies is to provide great service in the development and achieving the desired results.

GS Group of Companies also has a Flagship Company named SBPL INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED. The milestone of having more than 1 million sq. feet of existing development and 30 million planned projects with development in over 6 states across the country.

Meet the CEO of GS Group of Companies, Megha Sarda

Megha Sarda is the leading GS Group of Companies. Her exceptional leadership is the secret behind GS Group's success in becoming a leading company quickly. Her new Zen ideas prove to be one of the key factors behind the company's success. Her clear vision, understanding of systems, and the modern corporate sector helped the company to reach great heights.

GS Group of Companies is growing under the supervision of Megha Sarda, whose focus is on people and processes. She is also a winner of Times of India 40 u 40 and received the award from Sunil Shetty in July 2023. She can spot new opportunities in the real estate sector and achieve the best results from those opportunities.

Mission and Vision of GS Group of Companies

The mission and vision of GS Group of Companies is to embody the highest standards of excellence in delivering quality real estate solutions through exceptional service, ingenuity, and the integrity necessary to ensure complete customer satisfaction.

Earlier, GS Group of Companies focused on two prime divisions: Commercial and Residential. But later, the company added more divisions: Infrastructures, Malls and multiplexes, Hi-End Malls, IT Parks, Hotels, Service Apartments, and Satellite townships.

GS Group of Companies has expertise and capability in project management, developmental consultancy, sales, marketing, and facility management. Their expertise includes marketing and selling space to top-of-the-line retailers with retail outlets, entertainment, and restaurants.

Successfully Completed Projects of GS Group of Companies So Far

- A Mega Shopping Mall with Multiplex having 2 and half basements for parking, L.G.floor, G.floor, and upper 3-floor shopping, and 4th floor 4 screen multiplex having an overall area of 3.50 lakhs sft situated at Ameerpet, Hyderabad.

- A Mega Seamless Shopping Mall with a Multiplex having 2 basements for parking. L.G.floor, G.floor and upper 3-floor shopping, and 4th floor 5 screen multiplex having an overall area of 3.50 lakhs sft situated at Punjagutta x road, Hyderabad.

- G.S. Shamlal Icon, a min shopping mall at Begumpet, Hyderabad, has a Built-up area of 63,000 sq. feet of shopping space. This Project was completed in 2018, situated at Begumpet, adjacent to Hyderabad Public School, Hyderabad.

Upcoming Projects of GS Group of Companies

- A landmark Project being undertaken by the group company. 1.8 million Sq. Feet of shopping, entertainment, Multiplex, Arts & Craft, Games, Kids Zone, Theme Park, and hospitality space at Basheerbagh, Hyderabad. The Project consists of fire fighting systems, Centralised Air-Conditioning. Elevators and escalators for the free flow of Customers, Children's playing area, and ample parking. Landscaping, Security, 100 % power backup, Tot-Lot, and all other top-of-the-line amenities.

- A self-sufficient community of 600 Apartments with World class amenities in Hyderabad. This Project is a residential project on 5.50 acres of land having 600 flats in four towers of 23 floors each, a swimming pool, Health Club, Gas pipeline, wi-fi facility, intercom, fire fighting systems, Children's playing area, ample parking, servant quarters, Landscaping, Security, 100% power backup, Tor-Lor and all other Top of the line amenities.

- The GS Empire in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, is set to become a luxury boutique commercial space that redefines the cityscape. The GS Empire in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, a landmark project of a Luxury boutique commercial space in Banjara Hills Strip (also known as the lifeline of Hyderabad) spread over an area of 1.5Lac square feet.

GS Group of Companies will continue its successful journey and provide best service in real estate sector.

