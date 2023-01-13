GTPL Hathway reports consistent growth of 15 per cent Y-o-Y in Revenue

GTPL Hathway Limited, India's largest Digital Cable TV Service Provider and a leading Broadband Service provider, announced its Financial Results for the Quarter & 9 months ended December 31, 2022.

Key Consolidated Business & Financial Highlights: Q3 FY23

Business Performance Highlights

- Launched 'GTPL Genie+', a B2C OTT Apps aggregation product, offering subscription of OTT applications in convenient pocket-friendly packs- Available to all existing customers of GTPL (Digital Cable TV and Broadband)- Packs available in 1 month, 3 months, 6 months, and annual subscriptions- Unique 100 per cent guaranteed cashback offer for all customers

Digital Cable TV

- Paying subscribers increased by 800K Y-o-Y- Subscription revenue increased by 3 per cent Y-o-Y- Expanded footprint in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttarakhand

Broadband

- Increase in broadband subscribers of 130K, an increase of 17 per cent Y-o-Y- Homepass as on December 31, 2022 stood at 5.15 million - an addition of 450k in 9M FY23. Of the 5.15 million, 75 per cent available for FTTX conversion- The Broadband average revenue per user (ARPU) stood at INR 455 per month per subscriber- Average data consumption per user per month at 310 GB, 28 per cent increase Y-o-Y

Commenting on the Results, Anirudhsinh Jadeja, Managing Director, GTPL Hathway Limited said, "I take pride in announcing yet another quarter of consistent growth in revenue and subscriber numbers. We continue to be the largest MSO in India and are strengthening our pan-India presence. Our Broadband business also continues to grow as expected, and we are committed to deliver the desired results by the end of the current financial year.

We have recently modified our brand identity to encompass 'Entertain' and 'Connect' in order to communicate the wide range of products and services offered by us including entertainment in the form of Digital Cable TV and OTT and connectivity in the form of High-Speed Broadband, as well as new products and services to be launched soon.

To strengthen our customer offerings, we have launched 'GTPL Genie+', which offers subscription to OTT applications in convenient packs and tenures. GTPL Genie+ is a B2C product that can be bought by our Digital Cable TV or Broadband customers directly.

Our strategies are aimed at satisfying customer needs with innovative products and consistent services. We constantly evaluate emerging opportunities in the country and aim to play a pivotal role in India's journey towards complete digitalization."

GTPL Hathway Limited

GTPL Hathway Limited is India's largest MSO providing Digital Cable TV services and is the 6th largest Private Wireline Broadband service provider in India. The Company is the largest Digital Cable TV and Wireline Broadband Service Provider in Gujarat & is a leading Digital Cable TV Service provider in West Bengal. The Company's Digital Cable TV services reach 1,400 plus towns across India in 22 states including Gujarat, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Odisha, Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi, Haryana and Uttarakhand. As on December 31, 2022, the Company has approximately 8.90 Million Active Digital Cable TV Subscribers and 8,95,000 Broadband Subscribers and a Broadband homepass of about 5.15 million.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any forward-looking statements about expected future events, financial and operating results of the Company are based on certain assumptions that the Company does not guarantee the fulfillment of These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties Actual results might differ substantially or materially from those expressed or implied Important developments that could affect the Company's operations include a downtrend in the industry, global or domestic or both, significant changes in political and economic environment in India or key markets abroad, tax laws, litigation, labour relations, exchange rate fluctuations, technological changes, investment and business income, cash flow projections, interest, and other costs The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.

This story is provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor