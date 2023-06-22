Guardian Recognized as India's Best Companies to Work for 2023

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 22: Guardian India Operations Private Limited, a subsidiary of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian), has been recognized as one of 'India's Best Companies to Work For 2023' - Top 100 by the Great Place to Work® Institute, India. This recognition reflects Guardian's High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ that fosters an inclusive workplace that promotes colleagues' holistic well-being, trust the organization they work for, take pride in what they do, and relish the camaraderie.

"It's truly an honor to be recognized amongst the Top 100 best companies in India," shared Andrew McMahon, CEO and President, Guardian Life. "At Guardian, we believe that a great workplace is built on trust, respect, and empowerment. This recognition highlights the dedication and collaborative spirit of our colleagues, who make working at Guardian a one-of-a-kind experience."

"Our culture thrives on a shared belief that our people are the heart of our success. We are honored to be recognized by the Great Place to Work Institute, which reinforces our commitment to championing well-being and fostering an environment where every individual can flourish," said Dean Del Vecchio, Chief Information and Operations Officer.

Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries collaborate with Great Place to Work® Institute for assessment, benchmarking, and planning actions to strengthen their workplace culture. As part of this assessment, the organizations are studied through two lenses. The first lens measures the quality of employee experience through Trust Index(c) survey that helps in seeking anonymous feedback from employees and carries 75% weightage when considered for the Best Workplaces™ lists. The second lens is called Culture Audit(c) that evaluates the quality of people practices of an organization, covering the entire employee life cycle. This carries 25% weightage. The Institute undertakes a robust validation process on the data gathered through the assessment process. The cumulative score of Trust Index(c) and Culture Audit(c) determines an organization's position in the ranking scoreboard and helps in identifying 'India's 100 Best Companies to Work For'.

Guardian India Operations Private Limited is a subsidiary of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian) and provides IT and ITES services, consulting and business solutions to Guardian and its affiliates. In India, we are located in Chennai and Gurugram.

Guardian makes a difference in the lives of people when they need us most. With more than 160 years of stability and fiscal integrity, we are a trusted resource to millions of consumers, helping them prepare and plan for a bright future and recover and thrive in times of unexpected loss. We believe in inspiring well-being across mind, body, and wallet, and in driving value beyond dividends. We invest in our colleagues, are building a progressive and inclusive culture and are helping to uplift communities through thoughtful social and environmental programs. Guardian, which is based in NYC, is a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits, and has received accolades for its culture and service. Our colleagues and financial representatives serve with care and experience, and our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which at year-end 2022 included $11 billion in capital and largest dividend of $1.26 billion in the company's history[1],[2]. For more information, visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

[1] Financial information concerning Guardian as of December 31, 2022, on a statutory basis: Admitted assets = $76.0 billion; liabilities = $67.2 billion (including $55.0 billion of reserves); and surplus = $8.8 billion.

[2] Dividends are not guaranteed. They are declared annually by Guardian's Board of Directors.

Great Place to Work® Institute is a global management research and consulting firm dedicated towards enabling organizations achieve business objectives by building better workplaces. It is the global authority on High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ for the workplace. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, the institute recognizes the Best Workplaces across the globe. Great Place to Work® Institute works with over 10,000 organizations globally every year to help them assess, change, learn and share.

