Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel unveils Rs 264 crore development projects in Aravalli district

Modasa (Gujarat) [India], December 21 : Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated a slew of development projects in the Aravalli district, emphasizing the state's commitment to inclusive growth.

Patel expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that Gujarat has reaped the benefits of a double-engine government for two decades.

Patel said, "All of you have received the guarantee of development by PM Modi. Gujarat has received the benefits of a double-engine government for the past two decades. Surat received the gift of Diamond Bourse recently and before this tribal areas like Bodeli and Chhota Udaipur received development projects worth Rs 5,000 Crores. Going a step ahead, Aravalli district has received development projects worth Rs 264 Crores in a single day."

During the inauguration ceremony, Patel outlined the transformative projects, highlighting the recent allocation of Rs 264 Crores for the Aravalli district.

He assured the gathering that by the next December, uninterrupted electricity during the day would become a reality, with orders given to complete the task by December 2024.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of extending development beyond urban areas, echoing PM Modi's vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Effort."

He cited recent achievements, such as the Diamond Bourse in Surat and Rs 5,000 Crores worth of development projects in tribal areas.

Patel underscored the commitment to make Aravalli the first district free of tuberculosis, commending the initiation of monthly kits for TB patients.

Patel said, "The work of giving kits to TB patients every month has started. This is a good thing. We have taken the initiative to make TB free district and we will be double happy if Modasa becomes the first district. Our world's most popular leader and our PM Narendra Modi has inspired us to work in the spirit of service to the poor, deprived and people from the last section of the society".

He credited Prime Minister Modi for inspiring a spirit of service to the poor, deprived, and marginalized.

Development initiatives in Aravalli include the Kisan Suryodaya Yojana, underground gutters, CCTV networks, and Anganwadi improvements.

Patel said, "Development should not be confined only to cities, towns or some limited class and the PM has adopted the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Effort. In his commitment to ensure that no village or individual is left out of development, people have supported the BJP in the recent elections held in 3 states. Now everyone has got the guarantee of development from Modi ji. Gujarat has been getting the benefit of central and state double engine government for 2 decades".

Patel acknowledged the challenge of solving water problems in hilly areas but highlighted the successful use of the lift scheme to provide water to North Gujarat, including Aravalli.

Patel said, "This Aravalli district is newly formed but it is an initiative of the government to become first in development. This tribal-dominated district is progressing like a developed tribal district. Today there is an opportunity to provide development works of Kisan Suryodaya Yojana, underground gutters, CCTV network, and Anganwadi".

He added, "It was very difficult to solve the water problem in these hilly areas but the PM has started the successful use of lift scheme to provide water to North Gujarat including this district".

"92 hectares of land is being given the benefit of irrigation with Narmada water. On 15th November, on the birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda, the PM launched the nationwide Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra. PM has given a different direction for the welfare and development of all the tribal communities from Ambaji to Umargaon. Modi ji's guarantee in every village and city of Gujarat. The vehicle is working to provide benefits of government schemes to people sitting at their homes", said Patel.

Patel said, "PM has resolved for a developed India 2047. His aim is that when the country, including the tribal areas, becomes developed and world leader when it celebrates the centenary of independence".

The Chief Minister praised PM Modi's nationwide Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra, launched on November 15, as a transformative step for the welfare and development of tribal communities.

Patel reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring the benefits of schemes reach every village and city in Gujarat, aligning with PM Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047.

